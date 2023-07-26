STUDENTS Jul 26, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Spring Dean’s ListsMinnesota State Mankato • Elizabeth Cahill, Dean’s List, Pine City• Jocelyn Johnson, High Honor’s List, Pine City•Storm Novak, Dean’s List, Pine City • Jasper Reinoehl, Dean’s List, Pine City• Mason Wheeler, Dean’s List, Pine CityCarthage College• Madisen Berglund, Dean’s List, Pine City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Editorial cartoon Heard it on the Streets asks: What is your favorite childhood memory of summer? Barbie, the movie Three amigos talk meds over ‘hearty’ breakfast School bus races Carnivals then and now Colorado Potato Beetles are here to stay July is National Baked Beans Month Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPine City Man arrested, charged in federal complaint for using social media to sexually exploit minorsFormer owner of Minnesota Wildlife Connection faces felony chargesHinckley man charged with sexual assault against children at local tribal schoolPine City man arrested, charged for sexually exploiting minorsConstruction begins on Cross Lake RoadPine County Sheriff's report and jail roster July 20, 2023It’s a ‘Great Day to be a Dragon’Pine County sheriff's report and jail roster July 13, 2023Sandstone man faces felony charges for theft of BobcatPine City man arrested, charged in federal court for using social media to sexually exploit minors Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Jul 27 Community Dinner Thu, Jul 27, 2023 Jul 27 Sandstone Family Storytime Thu, Jul 27, 2023 Jul 27 LEGO Club at Library Thu, Jul 27, 2023 Jul 27 TOPS Thu, Jul 27, 2023 Jul 28 Preschool Summer Storytime-Pine City Library Fri, Jul 28, 2023 Jul 28 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Jul 28, 2023 Jul 28 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, Jul 28, 2023 Jul 28 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Jul 28, 2023 Jul 29 4th Annual Bike Run Sat, Jul 29, 2023 Jul 29 Burger and Brat Lunch Fundraiser Sat, Jul 29, 2023
