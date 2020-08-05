Bemidji State University

 

 Sarah Volden-Dean’s List Honors-Hinckley

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College

Julius Aubid-Dean’s List-Hinckley

Abby Gerhardson-Dean’s List=Hinckley

Jada Montano-Dean’s List-Hinckley

Samantha Zmuda-Dean’s List-Rush City

University of Minnesota - Twin Cities

 

Mason Currie, Senior, College of Food, Agr & Nat Res

Sci-Dean’s List-Hinckley

Ellen Harth, Sophomore, College of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci-Dean’s List-Hinckley

Jenna Hiljus, Senior, College of Liberal Arts-Dean’s List-Pine City

Kristina Knutson, Junior, School of Nursing-Dean’s List - Pine City

