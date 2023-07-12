Students Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bemidji State University• Macy Zimmerof Sturgeon Lake (Dean’s List)• Crissie Klein of Askov (President’s Honor Roll) • Kaylee Schmidt of Askov (President’s Honor Roll)• Hanna Pantlin of Sandstone (President’s Honor Roll)University of Wisconsin-Stout • Amanda Nutt (BFA in Entertainment Design)• Kaitlyn Nutt (BFA in Game Design and Development, Arts) of Pine City (Dean’s List) University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire• Maren Mesojedec (College of Education and Human Sciences) of Sturgeon Lake (Dean’s List) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Petry’s Bait celebrates 100th anniversary Heard it on the Streets asks: What item do you collect and why? Frequently asked questions addressed Book helps people understand the challenges of Alzheimer’s Another postage increase, rate increase Art Fest returns to Robinson Park this Saturday! Reader’s Choice Best of Pine County voting is now open Editorial cartoon Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPine City Heritage Players present the ‘Addams Family’Pine City man commits armed robbery at local barCrime briefs: Sexual misconduct cases locallyHinckley’s Corn and Clover CarnivalReader’s Choice Best of Pine County voting is now openSt. Francis man charged with criminal sexual conduct in Pine CountyPine City man commits armed robbery at Rock Creek barDriver faces charges after leaving scene of crashPine County Jail Roster June 29, 2023Pine County sheriff's report and jail roster July 13, 2023 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Jul 15 Pine County Model Railroaders: Sat, Jul 15, 2023 Jul 15 Scoreboard fundraiser at fairgrounds Sat, Jul 15, 2023 Jul 15 Pine City Heritage Players- “The Addams Family” Sat, Jul 15, 2023 Jul 16 Jigsaw Puzzle Swap Day Sun, Jul 16, 2023 Jul 16 Rush City Aquatic Center ‘Big Splash’ Sun, Jul 16, 2023 Jul 16 Pine City Heritage Players- “The Addams Family” Sun, Jul 16, 2023 Jul 16 AA: Evangelical Free Church Sun, Jul 16, 2023 Jul 17 Pine City Beyond the Yellow Ribbon meeting Mon, Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17 Celebrate Recovery: Journey North Church Mon, Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17 AA: Our Redeemer Church Mon, Jul 17, 2023
