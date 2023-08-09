A young woman stands alone, fishing off of a deck of the picturesque old covered bridge in Windemere Township on a perfect summer day. Like hundreds of others over the decades, she has enjoyed many hours of fishing for bass and sunfish among the lily pads in the narrow channel. She knows the days are numbered for the only covered bridge in Pine County and is sad to see it be replaced. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.