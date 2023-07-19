Data from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office, the contracted medical examiner for Pine County, shows suicides having doubled in 2022 from 2021, with nine suicide deaths in 2022 and four suicide deaths in 2021.
Dr. A. Quinn Piper, chief medical examiner for Midwest, said as part of her 2022 report to the Pine County board that her office investigated a total of 207 deaths from Pine County. Of those 207 cases sent to Midwest Medical Examiners, 170 were declined meaning no autopsy needed to be performed and 37 of them were assumed (where an examination was performed). She said in 2021, there were 48 assumed deaths.
Last year, eight complete autopsies were performed, 10 external exams performed, four partial exams performed, 14 medical record reviews performed, and one bone examination performed where the bones were deemed non-human.
Of the notable manners of death, one was a homicide, 15 deaths were caused by an accident, 11 were natural causes, and nine were suicides.
“The one significant positive change was that only three of the accidental deaths were from substances, and in 2021, there were 12,” noted Piper.
Commissioner Matt Ludwig asked if she believed the availability of Narcan (naloxone) has anything to do with the decrease in accidental overdoses.
“There could be many factors, but it could have made a difference. And hopefully education of what you shouldn’t be using played a role,” she responded. “But 2021 was a rough year all around for most of the counties.”
In the accidental category, 10 were blunt force injuries, with five of those being from motor vehicle accidents and five from non-motor vehicle accidents. One was from environmental exposure, one was from a fire and three were accidental overdoses from drug/substance abuse.
