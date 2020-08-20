SUMMARY
OF
MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner Steve Chaffee. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
Chair Hallan turned the meeting over to Vice Chair Josh Mohr for the remainder of the meeting.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Vice Chair Mohr called for public comment. Ailene Croup stated she is aware the county 2021 preliminary budget discussions will begin soon. She requested the county be mindful and take into consideration the additional financial stressors upon businesses and individuals in the county this year when considering the proposed tax levy for 2021. There was no additional public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Chair Hallan. A Roll Call vote was called by Vice Chair Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to approve the Minutes of the July 7, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Vice Chair Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – May 28, 2020
Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council (LSOHC) Habitat Conservation Projects
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – July 13, 2020
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Vice Chair Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Chair Hallan to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Vice Chair Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Increase/Decrease
General Fund $ 5,516,800 $ 5,542,757 $ 25,957
Health and Human Services Fund $ 1,490,610 $ 1,868,057 $377,447
Road and Bridge Fund
$ 4,207,368 $ 4,346,288 $138,921
Land Management Fund
$ 2,002,082 $ 1,323,230 $(678,852)
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
$15,389,309 $15,843,003
$ 453,694
Approve June 2020 disbursements and claims over $2,000.
Approve the following applications:
A. Application to Repurchase
i. Resolution 2020-46 authorizing Holly A. Holmes, former owner, to repurchase the property described as Lot 1, Block 1, Pathfinder Village, 4th Addn Replat 1 in full.
ii. Resolution 2020-47 authorizing Jeffrey & Laurie Plzak, former owners, to repurchase the property at 51991 Stark Rd, Bruno in full.
iii. Resolution 2020-48 authorizing Darla Quinn, former owner, to repurchase the property at 87190 Woodstock Rd, Sturgeon Lake in full.
iv. Resolution 2020-49 authorizing Mira Investments, former owner, to repurchase the property at 15881 Cross Lake Rd, Pine City in full.
Temporary On Sale Liquor License
Temporary on sale liquor license for the Rock Creek Lions for an event to be held September 4-7, 2020 pending approval from the State of Minnesota.
Approve Resolution 2020-44 extending special assessments to the property taxes of:
Evergreen Park, LLC, PID 15.0113.000, $94,350
Terry & Cordilla Clark, PID 15.0277.000, $14,550
Chad & Erin Mans, PID 15.0370.000, $19,200
John Casterton & Caitlin Westman, PID 27.0175.002, $18,400
Michael & Barbara Claflin, PID 33.5788.000, $6,975
David Pursi, PID 41.0035.000, $15,985
Renee Walker, PID 47.0114.004, $10,300
as a septic fix-up special assessment.
Approve regular employment status to Social Worker Amanda Manley effective August 11, 2020.
Approve the hiring of Environmental Technician, Jeremy Williamson, effective July 27, 2020, $21.98 per hour, Grade 8; Zoning & Solid Waste Support Specialist, Jessica Sonsteby, effective August 3, 2020, $17.41 per hour, Grade 4; part-time Dispatcher Tiphanie Sanda, effective July 28, 2020, $20.74 per hour, grade 7, step 1; and the re-hire of part-time Dispatcher Jodie Benson, effective July 28, 2020, $21.63 per hour, grade 7, step 2.
Commissioner Ludwig stated the Personnel Committee met July 14, 2020 and made the following recommendations:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Child Support Officer Claire Nelson, effective August 28, 2020 and to authorize backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Approve the recruitment for the open Adult Protection Social Worker position that was vacated in March 2020 and held open due to the unknown impact on caseload and budget related to the pandemic, and allow backfill of any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Sheriff’s Office – Dispatch
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Lead Dispatcher Marcella Danielson, effective June 30, 2020, and authorize backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Informational Technology (IT)
i. Approve the recruitment of a new IT Support Specialist position, grade 7, non-union, non-exempt with a minimum starting wage of $21.36/hour and authorize backfill of any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Vice Chair Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to reappoint Lorri Houtsma as the county assessor for the term January 1, 2021-December 31, 2024. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Vice Chair Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Hallan to award the bid for Contract #2002 to Knife River Corp. in the amount of $3,933,387.09. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Vice Chair Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Chair Hallan to authorize distribution of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds as follows:
Proposed Use of Funds Total
Contingency 356,478
Pine County 900,000
Reserved for Twps/Cities <200 54,116
Lakes & Pines (housing support) 50,000
Family Pathways (food support)
30,000
Business Assistance 1,800,000
Nonprofit Assistance 400,000
HHS Directed Assistance 40,000
The designated allocations may be reconsidered and adjusted based on actual demands and needs. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Vice Chair Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Pine County CARES Act Business Assistance Grant general parameters. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Vice Chair Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to authorize County Administrator David Minke to enter into agreements for the purpose of distributing CARES Act funds with Family Pathways (food support), Lakes and Pines Community Action Council (housing support), and Initiative Foundation (business assistance). Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Vice Chair Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
County Administrator David Minke provided an update of the budget through June 30, 2020 by reviewing the expenditure and revenue of the major funds. The county made business decisions to balance needs and exercise prudence with regards to spending during the uncertainty of the pandemic. At the end of the second quarter, the budget reflects these choices and the county is reasonably well positioned to move forward through continued uncertainty.
Closed Meeting – labor negotiation and County Administrator Annual Performance Review
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to close the meeting in accordance with Minnesota Statutes 13D.03 to consider strategy for labor negotiations, including negotiation strategies and development, discussion and review of labor negotiation proposals and to go into closed session as allowed by Minnesota Statutes 13D.05 for the purpose of evaluating the performance of the county administrator. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Vice Chair Mohr: District 2-Vice Chair Mohr/Aye; District 3-Commissioner Chaffee/was unavailable due to leaving the meeting to enter into the closed virtual meeting; District 4-Commissioner Mikrot/Aye; District 5-Commissioner Ludwig/Aye; District 1-Chair Hallan/was unavailable due to leaving the open meeting to enter into the closed virtual meeting. Motion carried 3-0.
The meeting was closed at 12:07 p.m.
The closed session for labor negotiations convened at 12:13 p.m. Present were Commissioners Hallan, Chaffee, Ludwig, Mohr, and Mikrot. Also present were County Attorney Reese Frederickson, County HHS Director Becky Foss, County Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder, County HR Manager Jackie Koivisto, and County Administrator David Minke. Ludwig, Mikrot, and Minke were present in the meeting room. All others joined via electronic means.
The closed session for the annual performance review of Administrator Minke convened at 12:59 p.m. Present were Commissioners Hallan, Chaffee, Ludwig, Mohr, and Mikrot. Also present was County Administrator David Minke. Present in the meeting room were Ludwig, Mikrot, and Minke. All others joined via electronic means.
The open session reconvened at 1:16 p.m.
With no further business, Vice Chair Mohr adjourned the meeting at 1:16 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 20, 2020
