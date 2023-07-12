Kathi Bennett

The planning for Music and Memories is underway by the Willow Community Club. The Willow River Fire Department will be grilling hot dogs and brats, there will be music, lunch, and lots of memories. We will be lighting a candle for each of the dearly departed from the last year. There will be prize drawings and lots of laughs. The date to write on your calendar is Sunday, July 23. The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m., the program starts at 1 p.m. with music and prizes.

