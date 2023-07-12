The planning for Music and Memories is underway by the Willow Community Club. The Willow River Fire Department will be grilling hot dogs and brats, there will be music, lunch, and lots of memories. We will be lighting a candle for each of the dearly departed from the last year. There will be prize drawings and lots of laughs. The date to write on your calendar is Sunday, July 23. The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m., the program starts at 1 p.m. with music and prizes.
National Night Out will be held the first Tuesday of August at the city park, starting at 5 p.m. There will be a potluck picnic and a drawing for bikes donated by the Willow River Community Club. Also, a lot of fun with the Willow River Fire Department and their emergency vehicles. Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Essentia Health, and Department of Natural Resources usually are there as well. Fun night out for all.
There will be a “Money Storm for Norm!” A lot of you know Jason Mikrot as “Norm.” He has been battling cancer and there will be a benefit to alleviate the costs incurred while fighting cancer. This benefit will be at the Endzone Bar in Rutledge Minn. on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a bean bag tournament that starts at 1 p.m. with registration at 12 p.m. It will be a double elimination – two persons per team. Contact Chris Good to sign up or for details at (218) 491-0546. To donate items for the silent auction or door prizes, please drop off at the Endzone Bar & Grill in Rutledge.
Summer Chant Camp will be available for an opportunity to learn more about the beauty of music in sacred liturgy. They will cover topics such as Gregorian Chant, Latin Ordinary Mass parts, Schola and cantors’ roles, and coaching on vocal technique. This is a unique opportunity to grow in knowledge and skill. It is open to anyone who has finished 1st grade up through adults. They will be meeting at St. Isidore’s church, Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m. starting July 6, and running till Aug. 10. They will wrap up by providing music for the Sunday morning 8:30 as.m.
Mass on Aug. 13. Please RSVP or call/text with questions to Rachel Bennett or Katy Kruse. You can find the phone numbers in the church bulletin.
Eucharistic Adoration is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church on Wednesdays.
On June 21, and 28, 2023, the Legion of Mary will meet at St. Mary’s Center in Willow River at 5 p.m. July 2.
St. Isidore’s will host Doughnut Sundays on July 30 and Sept. 3, Oct. 29, and Nov. 26.
