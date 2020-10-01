10 Years Ago, 2010
The memory of a little boy named Lucas is drawing Beroun’s Anna Smith to South Africa, where she will spend the next six months working with orphaned children in a town south of Johannesburg. Smith said she wants to use this trip to raise awareness in the United States of what African orphans are going through.
Pine City Firefighters spray foam on a car fire that started just south of Pine City on Highway 61. The driver said the car engine started smoking, he pulled over to see what it was, and the front end of the car burst into flame. It happened slowly enough that both he and his chihuahua Chico were able to escape without injury.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Woischke’s Supper Club announces the addition of Chef Jennifer Nysveen-Wickern to their staff. A graduate of Fargo-Moorhead in chef’s training, Jennifer also brings her experience as Executive Chef with Marriot Hotels. She will be introducing Woischke’s fall menu next week.
Church leaders Barbara Anderson and Florence Kalenius of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Pine City, attended the Congregational Heritage Workshop held this summer at Luther College, Decorah, IA.
50 Years Ago, 1970
About 25 property owners who live near the new landfill dump site, four miles north of Pine City appeared at the Pokegama town board meeting to protest the location of the dump.
The Dragons crossed the goal line six different times to wallop North Branch, 44-14. The game appeared as though it would be a low scoring battle in the mud, but instead the Pine City fans found themselves viewing a high-scoring spectacle.
Serious consideration was given to the placement and maintenance of a large Pine City sign on the edge of Interstate 35 south of town by the Pine City Chamber at their Monday meeting.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Walter Schwartzwald sold his Crystal Palace ballroom and bowling alleys on Monday of this week, to Clem Gramer of Fairfax, MN., who will take possession October 15.
Pine City’s Dragons racked up their second straight victory Friday afternoon at the expense of a game and tough Forest Lake eleven. Last year the Dragons dropped their only game of the season to Forest Lake, and in 1943 the two teams battled to a scoreless tie.
100 Years Ago, 1920
The fire department members voted to attend fires at nearby farms free of charge. The farmers of the community will appreciate this action on the part of the local firemen and it is no more that the farmers would do under the same circumstances.
125 Years Ago, 1895
Born to the wife of Robert Wilcox, Monday morning, a son. It is hard to say which is the more pleased “Doc” or “Uncle” Oliver.
F.S. Christenson, president of the Rush City bank, committed suicide Wednesday morning by shooting himself. The act was doubtless due to despondency caused by the loss of his beautiful home which was burned to the ground Sunday night.
