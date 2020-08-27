Underage substance use can open the gateway to abuse, and the Pine County Chemical Health Coalition has put a focus on protecting the health of the next generation by reducing the use of alcohol and other drugs by minors.
On Aug. 18, Pine County Commissioner John Mikrot Jr. shared the results of a community survey given to about 200 random community members in the East Central and Hinckley-Finlayson school districts in February and March. The survey was meant to find out how community members feel about underage substance use in the community, and a report on the key findings of the survey was prepared by The Montana Institute.
According to the results of the survey:
• 95% agree that adults who supply alcohol to minors should be held accountable according to Minnesota law.
• 94% of respondents agree that adults should not provide alcohol to youth under age 21.
• 90% support social hosting ordinances making it unlawful for adults to allow underage drinking on their property.
• 86% agree it’s important to have groups in the community working to prevent problems associated with underage substance abuse.
• 85% of high school students don’t use marijuana in a typical month.
• 79% of high school students don’t use alcohol in a typical month.
• 78% believe it’s possible to reduce alcohol and other drug problems through prevention efforts.
• 77% agree they have a responsibility for the health and well-being of youth in the community.
• 77% of high school students do not vape and/or use e-cigs in a typical month.
In a summary of the report, Pine County Health Educator Janae Hicks said about half of community members believe that use of vaping and e-cigs by high school students is higher than it is.
Mikrot also pointed out that state tobacco sales age was raised to 21 on Aug. 1. He said they are waiting for guidance from the state on how to carry out tobacco compliance checks on local businesses that sell tobacco.
He said that they would supply schools with masks and face shields for the upcoming school year.
“We’re also going to supply them with water bottles, seeing that the water fountains are going to be out of commission,” Mikrot said. “So between classes they can grab a bottle and go, and get through their day.”
The Pine County Chemical Health Coalition was established in 2003. Initially, the group was focused on the battle against methamphetamine use and manufacture in the area. In 2016, Pine County Health and Human Services department received a $1,000,000, five-year grant focusing on underage drinking prevention.
According to the www.preventioninpine.com website, research shows that people who start drinking before the age of 15 are four times more likely to develop an alcohol dependence later – and tobacco, alcohol, and marijuana are the first addictive substances most people try.
For more information on the Pine County Chemical Health Coalition visit preventioninpine.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.