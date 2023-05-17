Swimming lessons: Important at any age

Summer is finally right around the corner, which means area residents will be headed to the water to swim, pontoon, fish, and enjoy water sports. But how many cannot swim? On average 55% cannot.
Lara Smetana, of Pine City, has taught swimming lessons for 38 years in an effort to teach as many people as possible to swim. “I typically teach at the Hinckley pool and the Pine City Beach, but I have also taught at the pools in Ogilvie and East Central,” Smetana says.
When it comes to swimming, the benefits of having the tools to swim are incomparable to not having the skills. According to Smetana, everyone should have the skills to be comfortable in the water and know how to get out of trouble if they find themselves in a bad position.
“Swimming can be enjoyable and a good way to help live a healthy lifestyle. It can also lead to a job in high school, college, mid-life, or even retirement,” Smetana states.
Smetana did not learn to swim until she was ten years old due to being afraid of water. “Once I felt more comfortable, I went through all of the Red Cross levels and then completed my training to become a lifeguard and a Water Safety Instructor,” Smetana says.
Smetana herself had to take a 30-hour class that was offered through the Red Cross to become a Water Safety Instructor. “If you want to become an instructor for lifeguarding, or WSI, then the process is much more involved,” Smetana explained.
She worked at the Pine City Beach between the ages of 15 and 20. When she attended college, she states that she worked at the local pool. “I did let my certifications expire, and when I started working for the city of Pine City. I was asked to supervise the beach. I enrolled in the classes to become a lifeguard, waterfront lifeguard, and WSI once again, and then went on to become a trainer for each of those classes,” Smetana explains.
According to Smetana, there is a shortage of people who teach those classes in the Pine County area. She started teaching in 2007 and has been training new lifeguards and WSI in the area ever since.
Teaching swimming lessons, as with any other teachings, has its challenges. Smetana states that in a pool, the students may be too short to touch the bottom. At the beach, weather can become an obstacle. “Sometimes class sizes are too large. We do everything we can so that each student gets the instruction they need to be successful,” Smetana says.
These challenges are often followed by success.
About five years ago, Smetana had a student taking lessons who was hard of hearing. He could not wear his hearing aids in the water but was great at reading lips. “We teamed him up with an instructor who had a lifeguard helping with class. We used a wipe off board to ensure he understood the directions. He was able to read the lips of the lifeguard helper we had working with him. The student did great once he had the tools to succeed,” Smetana reflects.
Smetana teaches all ages, but typically teaches 12 to 20-year-olds. Her class size ranges from six to ten students. “When I teach a lifeguard class, there have been up to 22 students in one class,” Smetana states.
Water safety can be the difference between life and death but so can a child’s bathing suit color. According to usatoday.com, the brighter the swimsuit, the easier it is to see under the water. A study by Alive Solutions, a company that specializes in aquatic safety, training, and risk assessment, tested 14 swimsuits in various colors. Their study concluded that the brighter, more neon color suits showed up under the water at deeper depths than the blacks, white and even blues. This information could prove useful if an adult or child goes under the water and is unable to come back up.
Swimming lessons can start as early as infancy. Some pools offer these lessons, depending on the facility. The Learn-to-Swim program, which Smetana teaches through the Red Cross is for ages five and up. “I think starting at the ages of four to five is good for organized swimming lessons. Introducing them to the water sooner is good as well,” Smetana suggests.
For more information on swimming lessons, you can contact Smetana at lsmetana@pinecitymn.gov. For more information on the Alive Solutions study, visit https://reviewed.usatoday.com/parenting/features/safest-colors-childrens-swimsuits. If interested in becoming a lifeguard, find out more at Lifeguard Training and Certification classes | Pine County | Minnesota (lifeguardandsafetytraining.com)
Log In
