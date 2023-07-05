Kate Crowley

It has been an unprecedented summer of wildfires. They are so big and numerous that they are now called Megafires.  Not only are there more across North America, but they started sooner than normal. Currently 450 are burning in Canada.  About 10.6 million acres have already burned, roughly 15 times the annual average. Drought has been a continuing threat both in Canada and the U.S., including right here in Minnesota. Fires in the U.S. are heaviest in California (43) and Oregon (21). These numbers change weekly. 

