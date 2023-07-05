It has been an unprecedented summer of wildfires. They are so big and numerous that they are now called Megafires. Not only are there more across North America, but they started sooner than normal. Currently 450 are burning in Canada. About 10.6 million acres have already burned, roughly 15 times the annual average. Drought has been a continuing threat both in Canada and the U.S., including right here in Minnesota. Fires in the U.S. are heaviest in California (43) and Oregon (21). These numbers change weekly.
We have seen our skies turn gray from smoke blowing down from Alberta and British Columbia. Cities on the East Coast, especially New York city saw Armageddon orange skies when smoke from Quebec fires engulfed the region. Now with the daily weather report we get air quality alerts, not just from ozone pollution but from smoke. People with respiratory problems are urged to stay inside as well as young children and the elderly.
Knowing the danger this air pollution causes humans one has to wonder just how bad it is for the birds. Their respiratory systems may be more prone to smoke than mammals, and we just don’t know how prolonged periods of heavy smoke from megafires will impact them, especially the young who are just now fledging. We know birds can fly away from land that is burning, but the smoke will follow. Loss of habitat is huge when you look at the amount of acreage that has burned. Even the habitats adapted to fire will be stressed by today’s new climate change-fueled megafires. As such, Audubon scientists have identified wildfires as one of several climate-related threats to birds in North America. In 2020 there was a large die off of birds during fall migration in the southwest. Wildfires were raging along the West Coast and may have spurred premature departures while also interfering with birds’ migratory routes, vision, and breathing. Some combination of these factors may also be the cause, but nothing definitive has been proven yet. Still, we know that the birds will find less habitat for nesting when they return in 2024.
Warm, dry conditions are expected to persist in the months ahead and emissions from the fires only add to global heating which further leads to record high heat and long-term droughts. Forest management in the form of prescribed burns or thinning to clear potential fuel for fire can help in the short term, but the reality is that climate change must be addressed with a move away from fossil fuels and a rapid change to alternative energy.
I woke up this morning and listened to the birds singing in our forest and felt great gratitude that rain fell during the night, easing our fire danger. I hope rain is falling in Canada helping to douse the flames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.