Jason Rarick

It’s no surprise that Bonding projects have been a hot topic at the Senate this year. Last year, we had a bonding bill that did not get passed, despite 2022 being a traditional bonding year. Because of this, many folks have been pushing for us to do one this year, and Republicans and Democrats both campaigned on this issue. Bonding bills are vital when it comes to funding state infrastructure projects, and we have a number of proposals on the table this year. I’m hoping we can pick up where we left off last session.

