I hope everyone is enjoying the great summer weather that we are having. With that, I hope everyone is enjoying some great family time.
In the schools we are gearing up for Teacher Workshop week which will bring staff back into the buildings for training and for getting their classrooms ready for the 2023-24 school year.
At the July school board meeting, the School Board set fees for this school year. The cost breakdown will be the following:
Athletic costs for our competitive sports will now be $50 a season with a family cap of $130.
Non-Sport activity fees will now be $30 an activity. These fees will count toward the $130 family cap.
Technology fees will be $30 with a family cap of $100.
Each student will receive one free breakfast and one free lunch each day (provided by the state of Minnesota).
An extra milk, or a milk with a cold lunch, will be $0.50.
Admissions to events -
all events, (concerts free)
$6 adults
$3 students
$45 Adult pass
$25 student pass
free- Sr. Citizen (65 and older)
If you have a student who is new to the area we would love your student to join us at either Finlayson Elementary, Hinckley Elementary, or at Hinckley-Finlayson High School. For enrollment, in any school, you can contact any school office to start the enrollment process.
I am looking forward to an amazing school year. In my 12 years in this school district I have come to the conclusion that our staff are second to none. Every staff member is willing to go the extra mile to make sure your child will be successful. Our drivers make it a point to get to know the students and to get to know the families. Our kitchen staff are planning and getting ready to deliver great meals. Our custodial crew has been doing amazing work to get our buildings ready for the school year. Our teaching and para-professional staff in the buildings put great care into delivering great instruction while striving to meet the needs of each student. Our goal is to make sure every person is Known, Valued, and Challenged to Succeed!
I hope everyone continues to have a restful summer vacation.
Take care,
Brian Masterson, Superintendent Hinckley-Finlayson Schools.
