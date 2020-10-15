The Pine City High School Dragon girls tennis squad kept their unbeaten run alive deep into the postseason, pulling off another big win over Virginia in their section semi-final match.
Coach Kristin Unverzagt said the team earned the 5-2 win in a great battle and played strong!
“Our singles players stepped up their game and played well hitting strong groundstrokes and attacking on opportunities,” Unverzagt said. “Our doubles teams had great movement and dominated with strong net play.”
Coming up next for the Dragons was Pequot Lakes and the section finals.
“I am so proud of the girls and am so excited that they have this awesome opportunity,” Unverzagt said. “They have high goals and expectations to finish the season strong. They make each better each time we step on the court and it shows when we play each match.”
SINGLES
Lydia Adams (PC) over Mary Skorich (V) 6-2, 6-0
Ella Sell (PC) over Ava Fink (V) 6-1, 6-2
Anna Fink (V) over Addison Sell (PC) 7-5, 2-6, 10-8
Lily Struss (PC) over Ella Lamppa 2-6, 6-3, 6-1
DOUBLES
Katie Miller/Maddie Berglund (PC) over Jacie Smith/Anneka Lundgren (V) 6-2, 6-4
Sophia Lahti/Allison Unverzagt (PC) over Jayda Westerbur/Abby Keyport (V) 7-5, 6-3
Ellie Manninen/Abby Kramer (V) over Claire Emmons/Malia Mikyska (PC) 6-3, 6-3
