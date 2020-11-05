TEAM AWARDS: Granite Ridge Conference Champions, Granite Ridge Academic Conference Champions, Academic All-State Gold Champions, Section 7A Team Finalists: 2nd Place
Senior Academic All-State Gold Award Recipients: Lydia Adams and Katie Miller
Individual All-Conference Recipients: Lydia Adams, Katie Miller, Maddie Berglund, Ella Sell, Addison Sell, Allison Unverzagt, Sophie Lahti
Team Voted Awards: Rookie of the Year: Brenna Youngbauer, Hardest Working: Lydia Adams; Team Spirit: Allison Unverzagt; Most Improved: Brenna Youngbauer; Most Valuable: Lydia Adams
Letter Winners: Seniors: Lydia Adams (Career Record: 125-54), Katie Miller (Career Record: 94-39); Juniors: Maddie Berglund, Rhaya Merrick; Sophomores: Ella Sell, Addison Sell, Sophia Lahti, Claire Emmons; 9th Graders:Allison Unverzagt, Lily Struss, Malia Mikyska
