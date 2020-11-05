To the Editor:
The members of the American Legion Auxiliary, Pine City Unit 51, would like to express our sincere appreciation for the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces.
Thank you for serving this great country. Thank you for protecting us. Thank you for the security we have here at home. We know you sacrificed much for your country and all of us. And though you may no longer wear the uniform, we know you’re always on call to serve and protect the freedom and security of the United States of America.
We invite everyone to pause today to also honor those who are currently fighting for our freedom. Thank you for bravely protecting us.
Founded in 1919, The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) helps to advance the mission of the American Legion. Members nationally, volunteer millions of hours and raise funds to support veterans, military, and their families.
