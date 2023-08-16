The Sandstone Lions Club gratefully thanks and acknowledges the following businesses for their contribution to the 2023 Gary Bowen Memorial Golf Tournament. The money raised goes to scholarships for East Central students.
Remember to shop locally!
Hole Sponsors: 23 Hardware and Lumber; A-1 Title, LLC (Troth Law); Ace Hardware-Sandstone x3; Anderson Recycling; Askov Deep Rock; Attaboy’s Taxi; Bass Lake Mill; Berchin’s A & W (Pine City) x2; Bogey’s on Main; Cabek Law; Chris’ Food Center; Dan Lang Construction; Doc’s Bar & Grill (Warbler Properties LLC); Essentia Health; Fogt Sand and Gravel; Gateway Family Health Clinic; H & R Block; Hartl Enterprises (Ron’s Roll Off); Matt’s Sanitation; McDonald’s Distributing; Members Cooperative Credit Union; Methven Funeral Home; MPJ Enterprises LLC; North Pine Aggregate; North Pine Insurance Agency; Northview Bank; PHASE; Raghorn Shooting Supplies; Robert’s Excavating; SandRocks; Sandstone Dental Office; Sandstone Health Care Center x2; Sandstone Petro Plus (Victory Station); Scenic Boundaries Trans Inc; Thrifty White Pharmacy; Town and Country Insurance; United Country Real Estate; Vork’s Auto Repair LLC; Woody’s Bar and Off Sale (WBE)
Door Prize Sponsors: Anytime Fitness; Arlen Krantz Ford; Becca’s Hair Salon; Bernatello’s Pizza; Bernicks Pepsi; Bogey’s on Main; Carlson Timber; Cheri’s Flower Basket; Chris’ Food Center; Federated Co-op; Kettle River Grafix; Lampert’s Lumber; Mane Attractions; McDonald’s Distributing; Members Cooperative Credit Union; North Pine County News; Northview Bank; Northwoods Embroidery; PHASE; Quality Home & Sports Center; Richie’s Barber Shop; SandRocks; Sandstone Area Golf Course; Sandstone Lanes; Sandstone Pizza & Deli; St. Croix Valley Coca-Cola; TeeDealers.com; United Country Real Estate; Woody’s Bar & Offsale (WBE)
Special Thanks to: Sandstone Thursday Night Golf League; Lampert’s Lumber; McDonald’s Distributing; Members Cooperative Credit Union; Jon Sandell
