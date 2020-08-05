We would like to thank everyone who helped us celebrate our 50th anniversary. Also thanks for the many cards and gifts we received. We also want to thank my brother and wife Ed and Joy for hosting it and everyone that helped in anyway. It was a lovely party.
Judy and Paul Mueller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.