Seventeen-year-old graduate from Pine City High School, Alyssa Carl, signed a lease for an apartment in Duluth. With no job, no savings and no driver’s license, the young art student faced a challenge paving the way for herself, both financially and emotionally.
Now, at 23, Carl has been accepted into the Tweed Museum of Art for three group exhibits, received a number of awards and scholarships, and held a three week solo exhibition at the Tweed. Her art has also been featured in the Prøve Collective Art Gallery for the Art and Design Pop-Up Show.
The journey started for Carl when she was young. “The earliest memories I can recall is looking through a Dream Interpretation Dictionary from my parents’ bookshelf. It was full of surrealist imagery, and it was then I became drawn to the fine arts,” Carl said.
In elementary school, Carl was inspired by youth artists, such as Autumn de Forest. “I felt a burning desire to connect to the art world. By nine or ten years old, I began studying and sketching human anatomy,” Carl said. Looking back, Carl stated that she was a very disciplined artist, compared to today. “My family kept me motivated with art materials and books, and their words of encouragement.”
Throughout her time in the Pine City schools, she focused on realism with pencil and charcoal. She’s participated in the district shows, taking home “Best in Show” both junior and senior year. “However, I became so disciplined in anatomical accuracy in my art, that I lost my spark of creativity and expression,” Carl said.
When Carl entered the University of Minnesota - Duluth, she stated that her art shifted. “I wanted to be more expressive in my craft, beyond black and white portraiture,” Carl reflected. She expressed that she was afraid of opening herself up to the world. In time, her professors and peers helped her recognize her place in the art world, “My craft became rich in color and complex meanings,” Carl explained.
This expression and finesse for the arts has led Carl down the road of many successes, from having her art shown in a solo exhibition, to shifting her career choice to being an art educator – which is currently the degree she is pursuing at the UMD.
This journey has not come without challenges, however. From the beginning of leaving home at 17 years old, finding her place with art, to navigating a visual arts and education degree during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Despite everything, it brought together the visual arts and education community, which I am happy to be a part of,” noted Carl.
Carl also reminisced about the support that her parents and now-husband have been throughout her school and art career, saying, “I learned from life’s lessons, and I am happy to announce that I will be graduating in 2023 as a licensed art teacher!”
Her success greatly outshines the challenges, though. Not only for her solo work and exhibit work, but organizing and curating two student shows at the Tweed Museum of Art, including Freshman Foundations (for Freshman students to display their art in a gallery setting), and she is part of the committee for the Annual Student Exhibition 2023. “I also helped organize and curate the Art and Design Pop-Up Show 2022 with the Senior Seminar Committee at UMD,” Carl said.
She helped paint a mural (along with a handful of others) with the artist, Adam Swanson, which is now a permanent installation at the Tweed Museum of Art.
“One of my latest pieces has been published in a magazine issue,” Carl added. Recently, Carl’s art has been published in the Artistonish Magazine. She was published in the Feb. 31, 2023 issue on page 137. This magazine is accessible to thousands of art experts, collectors, and art enthusiasts, as well as galleries, museums, and institutions from over 120 countries.
As for her art, her hopes for the future are to have more opportunities to publicly display her art, to master her craft and be an educator for the visual arts.
