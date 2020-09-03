I was recently going through a bunch of old Pine City newspapers from 1918, for a story on a subject you can probably guess. I have to admit, I geek out on this stuff quite a bit – but I’m not kidding when I tell you that reading those old newspapers really takes you on a wild ride through the past, a treasure trove of minutia that gives you the sense of how everything back then would be very familiar but also a whole different world.
• For instance, the full page ad for the closing of the A.M. Challeen Co General Store with the huge headline, “Quitting Business Forever, Final Goodbye,” and text that reads, in part:
“LISTEN TO ME. I’ve started and I can’t stop. I’m bound and determined to sell. This is no sham or make believe. I am going out of this business forever... Everything must be sold to the bare walls and empty counters.”
• There were a lot of other great commercials, one recurring one for the Real Gravely Chewing Plug,” which sounded pretty odd. Not sure “gravel” and “chewing” really go together...
• Here and there in odd corners of the newspaper you would find household tips, but it’s hard to imagine any household following them these days:
“When churning butter from cream that tastes a little sharp put a pinch of baking soda in the churn.”
“Cheese should always be served with corn bread.”
“Mashed potatoes left over may be made into biscuits.”
•••
But here’s the thing I really wanted to share with you, something that delights me every time I think about it. There I was, marveling at how life was in the good old days, when they began talking about ... their own good old days.
It’s a little column titled “Twenty-five Years Ago” from the perspective of 1918. So here are a few of thing it lists – which must be their descriptions of what life was like in 1893. You might see my own commentary under a few of these.
• Doctors wanted to see your tongue.
And now they do again. Interesting how some of those things come back around.
• Nobody wore white shoes.
• Nobody sprayed orchards.
• Operations were rare.
I imagine that they would be amazed at how many operations there are now.
• Cream was 5 cents a pint.
• Most young men had “livery bills.”
• Nobody had seen a silo.
This one boggled my mind. I thought silos had been around since about the advent of farming. But it turns out, the first modern silo was built by Fred Hatch of McHenry County, Illinois in 1873.
• Cantaloupes were muskmelons.
• Ladies wore bustles.
Really? I thought they were still wearing bustles in 1918.
• You never heard of a “Tin Lizzie.”
I just found out that a “Tin Lizzie” is a Model T Ford - though the name can be used for any old, beat-up car.
• Folks said pneumatic tires were a joke.
I suppose when these first came out, people were driving on solid rubber tires and were skeptical that you could drive around on balloons. Can’t say I blame them.
• Nobody “listened in” on a telephone.
I’m betting there are some folks reading this who can still remember when all the telephones in Pine City were on party lines.
• Nobody cared for the price of gasoline.
Sure – you can’t run a horse on gasoline.
• Farmers came to town after their mail.
• Nobody had appendicitis.
I will bet they did! They just didn’t know what it was.
• The butcher “threw in” a chunk of liver.
• Strawstacks were burned instead of baled.
One thing we know for sure about the olden times – they had an awful lot of affection for their own olden times. Anyhow, there you have it – a look back into Pine City’s past from the perspective of the slightly more recent past. Hope you enjoyed the trip.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.