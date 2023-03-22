First, the bad news: the sun is going to die, and when it does, life on this earth will be kaput.
The good news: We’ll be dead of other causes long before the sun fries us. Actually, that’s not as comforting as I thought.
Scientists say it’ll be billions of years before the sun wipes out the earth. I’d guess humanity will nuke itself to a crisp long before that. Such a cynic. But tell me, don’t you ever feel like we’re sitting in a giant microwave just waiting for someone to push the ‘popcorn’ button?
But enough of that for now. Let’s hope the earth dies of natural causes.
Deep within every human heart a voice cries, “I matter!” Anyone who says, “I don’t matter,” is in a dark place and needs help. So, we not only think we matter, for the sake of our well-being we need to matter. Besides, if I don’t matter, then what I do doesn’t matter, including what I do to myself, my family or my community. The ancient mantra, “Eat, drink and be merry, for tomorrow we die!” is just a fancy way to say, “I’ll be dead soon, so nothing I do really matters.”
Do whatever you want, to whomever you want, and damn the consequences. After all, it doesn’t really matter.
However you feel about that sentiment, you probably don’t want your neighbors living it out.
How they live matters to you, and how you live matters to them. That’s a good thing and keeps us civil.
It’s not enough that I matter to myself. If I only matter to me, I only matter as long as I live, and then I don’t matter anymore. If I’m not going to matter in five decades or less, do I really matter now? Not really.
I matter to my family. My kids and grandkids wouldn’t exist without me, so I’ll matter as long as the family line continues. But recall the earth melting down beneath a dying sun. Someday, there’s going to be nobody on earth for me to matter to. And whether that day comes in five years or five billion, the day will come when I don’t matter, and neither will you. And that means we don’t really matter all that much right now. If we’re destined to not matter, we don’t finally matter.
But when that voice inside me says, “I matter!” it means, “I’ll always matter.” We can tolerate nothing less than mattering forever. But how can we matter after the earth is gone? In a delightful twist of the English language, we can only matter if there’s more to us than… wait for it… matter. If we are merely a collection of atoms and molecules, assembled at birth and dispersed at death, destined to ashes beneath a dying sun, then we can’t truly matter.
But we have to matter. We can’t long survive even the thought of not mattering. If the day is coming when matter doesn’t matter, we better be more than matter.
The Bible says we matter because God designed us to matter. God gave you a non-matter, non-mortal soul. Because you’re more than matter, you’ll still matter when all the other matter is gone. God also made you in his image, and since nothing matters more than God, nothing in all the world matters more than humans. Even angels don’t matter as much as we do. And, since God always knew you’d be coming along, you’ve actually mattered before the world existed.
And you’ll matter forever. All of us will.
If I matter forever, then what I do matters forever, and not just to me. What I do matters to God, who is the only reason I really matter at all. Like all of us, I’ve done things God’s very much unhappy about, and I can no more tell God “It doesn’t matter!” than I can say, “I don’t matter!” and of course, I can’t do that.
Long after the fading sun has wiped the earth clean, you’ll still matter. That’s comforting, isn’t it? What you’ve done will still matter. Every thought, word and deed will matter. But not just the good ones. They’ll all matter. Is that comforting? If you’re imperfect like everyone else, it’s actually not.
The beauty of the Gospel is that Jesus took our sins, which matter greatly and eternally, on himself. “He took my sins and my sorrows, he made them his very own.” In God’s eyes they don’t matter to me anymore. They’re his problem. Which means more than anything, Jesus should matter to you. Nothing should matter to you more, and in eternity, nothing will.
Joe Reed is the senior pastor at Lewis Lake Covenant Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.