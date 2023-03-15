Quite awhile ago, I read someone saying that “Death is the most unnatural natural thing.” I’ve no idea who said it; it might have been a quote by some famous author, or a comment on a Youtube video, but whoever said it, the truth of that statement has stuck with me.
Death is truly one of the most unnatural things we encounter. There is something in man’s core that is stirred deeply by death, something that tells him that this shouldn’t be.
Death is feared, revered and generally shrouded in angst and mystery for almost every culture on the planet. Humanity’s deep disturbance by death is evidenced by some cultures reveling in the macabre, and others (like our modern culture) taking great lengths to isolate themselves from facing the reality of death by cremation and trivial memorial services that are more party than remembrance. Yet, no matter the coping mechanism, the reality of death remains.
We find death so foreign to us, because we were not meant to die. In the beginning, God made man to be immortal, age and death were not intended for us. But mankind fell, and in his fall death was brought upon the human race. We all are going to die at some point, this doom none can escape. Yet, there is something in every man, in every woman, and in every child that speaks from the depth of our beings and says “This isn’t how life should be.”
It is in that fundamental yearning for freedom from the jaws of mortality that we find the evidence of God’s creation in us. We know the world doesn’t work the way it should, and our spirit cries out against the injustices of the human condition, especially that bitter end of death. We cry for escape, and God in His mercy gave One.
The Bible reads in Romans 5:8, “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” In that sentence is found the most glorious truth in the universe: God, in His love for us, gave us an escape from death. We do not merit this escape, we are fallen sinful creatures, our measly attempts at doing right are considered filthy rags in the eyes of God. We cannot buy a ticket out of the death that we have earned, but God has offered eternal life through His Son. In the person of Christ, God descended to earth as a man, lived a perfect life, and died on a Roman Cross as a sacrifice for all men’s sins. He purchased by His blood eternal life and forgiveness for sins for every man, and all that we must do is accept His free gift. To those that accept, God gives eternal life, a life after and beyond that dark hole we call death. Into the mystery of death, the redeemed may walk without fear.
So as we go about our daily lives, I’d like to remind us that we will at some point die. What then will be your destination? God has a gift of eternal life, but He will not force it upon you, you must accept it. You cannot buy it, it’s freely given or not given at all (Ephesians 2:8-9). You do not have to accept it, you can go on in your fallen state and face ultimate separation from God, the second death.
All that God asks is that you trust in the sacrifice of Jesus, who died for our sins, was buried and rose again, and in that sacrifice alone (John 3:16-18). You cannot trust in Jesus plus do some good on the side for salvation, it’s Christ and Him alone that can save. Are you ready to face that most unnatural of natural things?
Charlie Stratton is a lay pastor for Grace Baptist Church.
