The other day I wrote the word “if” into Google, I was going to ask it a perfectly ordinary question. But, as you know, Google has an autocomplete function, and bases that autocomplete on what other people have searching for. I’ve learned you can never be sure what to expect from this thing, but even so I was surprised – because this popped up:
“If the world was ending”
Hmm.
I can’t blame anyone for asking that question these days – and apparently, a lot of people are. Life has certainly taken a turn. And there’s a certain book that talks about plagues and fires and floods presaging the end of the world...
Of course, there’s also a popular song I had never heard of called “If the world was ending” that came out in 2019, so it probably has quite a lot to do with that phrase popping up on Google too.
But it got me thinking. Back when I was about 10 years old I found this book my grandma had been reading called, “The Late, Great Planet Earth,” and I dove right in. Boy, that book. The author, Hal Lindsey, detailed events and trends in the 1970s and drew lines from those to specific Bible verses in Daniel and Revelations and came to the conclusion that the end days were upon us, and that by the 1980s it would be pretty much all over.
I was an excitable kid, and old Hal was awfully authoritative, so I was well convinced there wasn’t much point to finishing the fourth grade, or even to sweeping the kitchen floor after dinner. I made an announcement of that type to my mom and she sat me down and we talked about it. She’s a wise lady with a big heart, and she told me this:
People are always talking about the end of the world, and they’ve always been making predictions that it’s about to happen, just around the corner. But so far, every one of them has been wrong. So, stay focused on trying to do good and preventing bad things from happening in the world, because it’s a lot more likely that you’ll be able to make a small change for the better than the world is going to end on a schedule set out by Nostradamus or the Mayan calendar or Hal Lindsey.
Plus, she added, in Thessalonians it says that the day of reckoning will come like a thief in the night, and we know not the day or the hour. So be ready, kid!
Then she told me to get back to sweeping the floor and don’t miss the corners.
Well, I wasn’t convinced at the time, but we made it through the 80s, then 90s, then Y2K and to this very day. And more important than all the apocalyptic predictions that we’ve seen come and go since then, there’s another old saying that has held true: This too shall pass.
Take care of yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors this week – and always keep in mind what that big book says about who your neighbor is. Talk to you soon.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.