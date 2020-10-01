The Purple Prognosis is an annual diatribe in which the Pioneer editor indulges his near-obsession with Minnesota’s professional football team. Those not interested in the Vikings should probably back away, slowly.
Here’s the thing. I really don’t care. And it’s great.
Because with the year we’ve had, I’m just happy to watch some football.
Yeah, it’s weird with the empty stands, except for the eerie cardboard cutouts in the end zones. It’s weird with the piped in crowd noise that sometimes has no relation to what’s happening on the field.
But I don’t care. For a long time I’ve been thinking and worrying about things that matter a lot in 2020, and that I have little control over. You may feel the same way. So it’s wonderful to think about something that, in the larger scheme of things, is pretty meaningless: professional football.
Now, I have to say, I do wish that our particular group of helmeted fellas was playing at a bit of a higher level. I keep telling myself to just enjoy the game, not to yell at the TV and scare the dog. But so far, these Vikings are making that tough.
Those first couple of games were rough stuff. This season, I honestly don’t care that much if we lose (though I’d sure rather we win), but it’s not a lot of fun to watch your team get blown out a couple of weeks in a row.
This third game against the Titans was a lot better. Some great plays courtesy of Mr. Justin Jefferson. A heck of a day from Dalvin Cook. Back and forth scoring, coulda won it but for the Titans’ Gostkowski having a career day. Overall, an exciting football game.
So, good luck Vikings. I don’t expect much from you this year. I hope you defy my expectations and make it to the big dance, but I think that’s about as likely as my winning an Olympic gold medal in the luge. But no matter what happens, I’m glad you’re back. Skol Vikings!
Take care of yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors this week – and remember what that big book says about exactly who your neighbor is. Talk to you soon.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
