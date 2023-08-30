Pastor Mike Metzler

No, not making some creepy, bizarre reference to cannibalism. We’re talking about sharing food and time with friends and family or even better yet with those that aren’t your friends …. yet! We have so much food available to us in our daily lives that sometimes we take it for granted.  We are hugely blessed in these United States to have the food that we do.

