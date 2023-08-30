No, not making some creepy, bizarre reference to cannibalism. We’re talking about sharing food and time with friends and family or even better yet with those that aren’t your friends …. yet! We have so much food available to us in our daily lives that sometimes we take it for granted. We are hugely blessed in these United States to have the food that we do.
We are able to try foods from all over the world, from different cultures, regions, and countries are just some of the types we are blessed to be able to choose from! With so many kinds to choose from, there is something for everyone. God is great and His power is mighty in His love for us and we see it when He provides what we need to nourish our physical bodies. It’s part of what we ask for when we pray the Lord’s Prayer, specifically the part where we ask Him to give us our ‘daily bread.’
Food is not something new and we need it to keep our physical bodies alive and functioning like they’re supposed to. But who would have suspected that food could play such an important role in our relationships!? Think about it …. when you invite someone over, or to go and do something with you and/or your family, doesn’t your time together usually involve having food, perhaps a meal, and something to drink?! Sharing a meal and the fellowship enjoyed at the table is also mentioned in the Book of Acts 2:46 from the Bible- “The believers had a single purpose and went to the temple every day. They were joyful and humble as they ate at each other’s homes and shared their food.” And don’t forget the fellowship of not only one another, but with Jesus the Christ at the table of the Lord’s Supper!
We have lots of celebrations during the year. New Years, Christmas, Easter, Memorial Day, and many more. These celebrations often include food as we celebrate them. There is a good reason why some foods are called comfort foods. It’s because they can and do comfort us! Now, add in some good company and conversation also provided for us by our heavenly Father, and you really have something that eases stress and relaxes you. Food brings us not only nourishment for our physical bodies, but touches our hearts and even our souls when we eat with friends and family.
And it just so happens that we have a famous food and fellowship event going on as you read this: the Minnesotan State Fair! Plus, we have many opportunities right here in Hinckley to have food and fellowship: pancake breakfasts, thanksgiving meals, Rib fest, all that yummy food and great fun of fellowship at the yearly Corn & Clover carnival in July, and not too long from now, GermanFest, featuring some German food favorites, on Oct 13th. Take time and enjoy some good food and fellowship, and give thanks to God for the daily bread He provides for us all!
