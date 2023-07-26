For about ten years now, we’ve kept a little flock of laying hens around our house. The eggs are almost worth the trouble. We had a beautiful bard rock rooster in those early days, but he got mean and attacked my wife; I defended her honor and that’s that.
You know the famous question, “Which came first, the chicken or the egg?” If a chicken comes from an egg, and eggs come from a chicken, which one came first? It’s a classic dilemma.
Or is it? By itself, a chicken can never lay an egg that produces another chicken. Hens lay eggs, but if the egg is going to hatch, a rooster needs to be involved. The notion that a chicken laid an egg, the egg hatched, that chicken laid an egg, and so on doesn’t actually work. Two chickens, a male and a female, are required for every single hatchable egg. A string of single chickens and their single egg won’t be long enough to tie even a very small bow.
Male and female is a surprising reality. It’s two versions of a single kind of creature. Roosters and hens are the same animal – they’re chickens. But they’re different, too: hens are delightfully quiet in the morning, and roosters are disappointing egg layers. (Another reason I didn’t mind dispatching ours.) If you’re looking at a pheasant or a cardinal, you know immediately if you’re looking at a male or a female.
Male and female exists; that much is obvious. It’s less obvious how it came to exist, or why. If, as evolutionary theory suggests, life began with a single-celled organism reproducing by self-division, how did sexual reproduction between a male and a female of the same species come to be a thing? And how, exactly, did that transition gradually occur?
Darwin’s theory insists that the two fundamental purposes driving life are survival and reproduction. For us, reproduction absolutely requires a male and a female. A single human can’t reproduce itself any more than a single chicken can, and no laboratory technology has yet overcome that unscaleable wall.
Two of the same type of human can’t reproduce any more than two hens or two roosters can. Why is this? There are two general reasons: Biological and theological. Biological reasons I leave to biologists, cattle farmers, dog breeders, and the guys who run the hatchery. Also, most children have this figured out before kindergarten. Biology is real world stuff; reproduction only works with a male and female of the same kind.
Here’s the simple theological reason male/female exists: God made it that way. Man was made from the dust of the ground, woman from the rib of the male. That means female is of the same stuff and substance as the male. A woman isn’t a different creature than a man. She’s a different type of the same creature.
Why did God make man male and female? As God created the world, he repeatedly said, “It’s good!” Then God made a single man and said, “It’s not good!” So, he made woman. The perfect completion of humanity. Same creature, but different too. In lots of beautiful ways.
By making us male and female, God reminds us that in ourselves, we’re incomplete. We need others. Each of us owes our existence to a male and a female (thanks, mom & dad!). Each of us requires a member of the opposite sex to reproduce ourselves. But beyond that, God made male/female to make life enjoyable and satisfying. That’s how we were designed from the beginning.
What I find so beautiful about all this is that, like so many other features of God’s creation, the thing we most need turns out to be the most enjoyable parts of life. We need to eat; God made eating a lot of fun, and a great time with family and friends. We need male/female; God made male/female relationships profoundly satisfying and enjoyable. We need God; God made knowing him most satisfying and most pleasurable.
So, thank your parents, smooch your spouse, and offer up heartfelt worship to the God who made us male and female. He truly is a good God.
Joe Reed is the senior pastor at Lewis Lake Covenant Church.
