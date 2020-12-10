It has been said that the only things certain are death and taxes. Everything else is pretty much a roll of the dice – especially if you’re trying something new, which definitely holds true if you’re setting up an evening event like the reverse parade for the 2020 edition of Holiday Madness.
Some other towns have no doubt thrown up their hands and said, “Well, not this year,” when their usual holiday stuff went awry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But not Pine City, and the fantastic crew at the Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce.
Pine Technical and Community College very generously offered their parking lot for the event. A bunch of participants set up shop – including our beloved Santa Bob – and created festive, brightly lit displays.
And the event spilled out from beyond the confines of PTCC. I saw Santa Claus high above the town on a Pine City Fire Department Fire Truck. I saw dancing dinosaurs on the corner of Robinson Park. I saw cartoons being projected in shop windows and fantastic decorations all over town.
It was, in short, kind of magical.
It’s hard to feel like celebrating when you’re losing beloved town members to this terrible virus, but a whole lot of people have an ache in their hearts right now, and needed something to remind them that it is a world worth celebrating.
It was, frankly, amazing to see the line of cars stretching on and on to spend just a few minutes winding through the displays at PTCC. Becky Schueller at the Pine Area Chamber of Commerce said they were hoping for 150 vehicles, and could hardly believe it when they passed that mark, then doubled it, then tripled it. More than 450 families had a chance to get a shot of holiday spirit and be part of the community. In the midst of a grim time, this was a night full of lights.
Well done.
