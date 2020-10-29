Therapist helps children make their way through a silent world

Nichole Melby knows first-hand what it is like for a young person who is Deaf or hard of hearing to navigate the hearing world. She has been there herself.
Melby, who describes herself as a culturally Deaf person and a Native American Sign Language (ASL) user, has joined Therapeutic Services Agency, Inc. as a mental health therapist in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program to help those young people overcome the challenges in their lives.
“I understood the unique challenges that Deaf and hard of hearing children and adolescents face such as communication barriers [and] Deaf-Deaf-hearing identity issues,” Melby said. “I found my work most rewarding when children and adolescents that I work with, find their strengths and potentials to succeed despite their challenges.”
Melby said she became interested in pursuing mental health therapy as a career while working in group homes and outreach programs where she taught independent living skills.
“I found my passion working with deaf and hard of hearing people with mental health and/or developmentally disability when I worked with People Incorporated for over 10 years in various capabilities such as mental health support specialist, administrative assistant, and mental health practitioner,” Melby said.
These experiences led her to want to do more clinical work in the field of mental health, and she went back to school to get her Masters degree in Marriage and Family Therapy.
“During my internship, I worked with Deaf and hard of hearing children, adolescents, and their families, which honed my passion for facilitating and supporting the mental wellness of deaf individuals,” she said. “I have always enjoy learning new things and this field gave me the opportunity to be lifelong learner.”
Melby is one of four mental health therapists for Therapeutic Services Agency’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing Mental Health Program. Through grant support from Minnesota Department of Human Services, TSA therapists have been providing culturally affirmative mental health services to deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing children and adolescents across northern Minnesota for the past four years.
“I am working with these children, adolescents, and their families bringing enthusiasm, professional knowledge, cultural understanding and experience, and ASL to facilitate meaningful culturally affirming mental health therapy and support to assist in navigating through their challenges,” Melby said.
For more information, contact Therapeutic Services Agency, Inc. at 320-629-7600 or visit www.hoperealized.com.
