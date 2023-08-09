How does the thief on the cross fit into your theology? No baptism, no communion, no confirmation, no speaking in tongues, no mission trip, no volunteerism, no financial gifts, and no church clothes. He couldn’t even bend his knees to pray. He didn’t say the sinner’s prayer and among other things, he was a thief. Jesus didn’t take way his pain, heal his body, or smite his scoffers. Yet, it was a thief who walked into paradise the same hour as Jesus simply by BELIEVING.
He had nothing more to offer other than his belief that Jesus was who He said He was. Just a naked dying man on a cross unable to even fold his hands to pray. ‘For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son so that whoever BELIEVES in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.’” (John 3:16)
When I was growing up in my younger years, I thought my theology was pretty good. However, my world began to turn upside down after attending college at Concordia St. Paul, MN. It was there I began taking religion and theology classes. As I read and listened, I began to see something was amiss. I now credit the Holy Spirit working through professors who had taught God’s theology. As they did so, the Holy Spirit helped me begin to see how my theology did not match God’s. I was helped to see I had been putting my theology into God’s theology. By God’s grace working through Word and Sacrament, God had been working through others to help teach, correct, and cleanse me from my theology and fill me with God’s theology.
Here’s what I learned and keep learning: Man’s theology has a natural tendency to mix God’s Law and Gospel together. However, God’s Word does not do this; neither should we. The Law has its job. It is to point out and cut. The Gospel has its job. It is to cleanse and heal.
God’s Law points out sin and condemns it. It tells us what we are to do and what we are not to do. Examples: “Do not have false gods. Do not use God’s name to curse. Remember Sabaoth Day. Honor your parents and authority over you. Do not kill. Do not commit adultery. Do not steal. Do not tell lies. Do not covet.” All these commands, and more, show us what is and what is not God’s holy will for how we are to live out our lives in this world.
As we read and hear God’s Law, it shows us that we are not holy. It shows us that we do sin. Until one comes to realize that there is no way out from being under God’s Law, there really is no hope. Until one sees they only deserve death and damnation, there is no real comfort. Sooner or later, one will come to see the truth: “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Rom. 3:23)
I had my journey in which I came to see this for myself. I found out it was God who brought me to my cross-point, just as He has done so for countless other believers. And so, as I look at the thief on the cross, I see all of us hanging there. I see all of us as unable to save ourselves. All are condemned to hang and die - just like THAT thief. As the article says, the only thing the thief on the cross can offer is belief. The Good News is - even a dying thief on a cross paying the price for his crimes - can be saved. Jesus said to him: “Truly, I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.” (Luke 23:43)
What? That man, that sinner, that thief on a cross - never went to church, never was baptized, never went through confirmation, read a devotion, prayed, or gave an offering? Yet, he had the audacity to ask Jesus to be kind and to remember him? Whoa! Yet, what an AMAZING thing he did. He saw Jesus and believed HIM. Yet, this story is not so much about the thief as it is about the ‘Man in the Middle.’ (Check out “Man in the Middle” by Wayne Watson on You Tube.)
Some credit Martin Luther as the one who developed the doctrine of being saved by grace through faith; but it was not him, it was God. God led Paul to write about His plan of salvation. Then, many years later Martin Luther read it, studied it, and came to grasp its full truth for him. After doing so, he rejoiced in its truth for him and for others. He then began teaching and telling others all about it. Here are 2 truths he came to grasp as he read and studied the book of Romans. (Romans 3:23-24)
1.) “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,” (v. 23) ~ (LAW)
2.) “and are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus.” (Gospel)
God’s Word declares: “for he chose us in him before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in his sight. In love he predestined us for adoption to sonship through Jesus Christ, in accordance with his pleasure and will.” (Ephesians 1:4-5)
