The city of Pine City has approved the sale of low potency THC beverages and gummies at the Voyager Bottle Shop. This action came about by legislative action which legalized the recreational use of cannabis products.
Liquor store manager Lara Smetana noted that Mora and Isanti are now selling them. “We had a liquor committee meeting and talked about it, and everyone is in favor of going forward to sell it at the liquor store,” she added.
Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand said that by selling the products before Oct. 1 will help the city with licensing. Smetana added that it will also give them a slower start on educating the community on “how all of this works instead of jumping crazy into never never land.”
City council member Gina Pettie said that the liquor store committee is fairly diverse, no one was opposed and they could see the benefits. Smetana said that the gummies have to be behind the counter, and the THC drinks will also be located near the counter as well. “We don’t want to place them with the other drinks,” she said. “Maybe in a separate cooler. I think it will be similar to bourbon.”
Mayor Carl Pederson said, “It’s legal and I think we’ve chosen that we have to embrace it, so I’m in favor of going forward.”
A motion to approve the measure was made with all voting in favor expect Kyle Palmer who noted that he would like to make sure all vendors are considered when choosing products for the store.
Smetana said in a later statement that they anticipate the products being available by Oct. 1. “We have some equipment we need to purchase and then research and decide which products to bring in.”
“We’re off on a new adventure,” concluded Pederson.
