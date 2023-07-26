Frank Wilcox

Now that I’m retired, I’m able to spend more quality time with my buddies, Jeff and Joe. In the early 2000’s, Jeff, Joe, and I worked in the Tax Department of a large retailer headquartered in Minnesota. We had a crushing workload and a boss that could have made Josef Stalin pee his pants. A previous member of the Audit Team would break out in hives each morning as she got closer to the office. Joe and I are both retired.  Jeff has another year or two before he retires. The woman who would break out in hives is still receiving treatment for PTSD.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.