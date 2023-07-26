Now that I’m retired, I’m able to spend more quality time with my buddies, Jeff and Joe. In the early 2000’s, Jeff, Joe, and I worked in the Tax Department of a large retailer headquartered in Minnesota. We had a crushing workload and a boss that could have made Josef Stalin pee his pants. A previous member of the Audit Team would break out in hives each morning as she got closer to the office. Joe and I are both retired. Jeff has another year or two before he retires. The woman who would break out in hives is still receiving treatment for PTSD.
The three of us get together once a month and have breakfast at a “greasy spoon” restaurant just north of Minneapolis. We call it our “cardio workout.” The restaurant is one of those places where the menus are greasy. The tables and chairs are greasy. The windows are greasy. The waitress is greasy. And of course, the food is greasy. The restaurant gets a five-star rating by Jeff, Joe, and me. Then again, it’s the only place we go. We always order The Breakfast Special, better known as the “Heart Attack on a Plate.” The Breakfast Special comes with a huge plate of hash browns, sausage and/or bacon, and half a dozen eggs prepared to your liking. Also, whole wheat toast if you want to make it healthy. The waitress typically leaves the AED defibrillator near our booth after bringing the food.
Last time we got together, Joe showed up in a pea-green polyester sport coat and food stained-jeans. Jeff arrived on the scene with torn sweatpants, and a too small Golden Gophers sweatshirt complete with frayed neck, holes on the sleeves, topped off by a University of Alabama baseball cap. I wore my sweat stained and beat up Detroit Red Wings cap, my blue and white plaid cargo shorts and my Reagan Bush ‘84, t-shirt. I left my yellow reflective jacket inside my Big Green Manly Truck. It’s sad to admit, but of the three of us, Joe was probably the best dressed. That’s another thing about retirement, I really don’t care what I look like when I leave the house. On the other hand, I guess I never really cared what I looked like when I left the house.
Now, a little background info on Jeff, Joe and me. Joe had a heart attack a few years ago in Allentown, PA while in a pool hall smoking a cigar. He blames it on eating too many frozen pizzas. Jeff has had two heart attacks and has AFIB and diabetes. Yours truly has had endocarditis, heart failure and open-heart surgery a couple years ago. I think between the three of us we’ve got six stents. If there are three guys that should not be eating bacon and eggs for breakfast, it’s us. We’ve been told about the discovery of some radical new foods called fruits and vegetables. However, we’re very cautious about trying anything new. The breakfast conversation quickly turns to comparing meds. Are you taking statins? Which beta blocker are you taking? How many milligrams? How about a diuretic? Guys, I took my diuretic and almost got a speeding ticket trying to get to Holiday to use the men’s room! It used to be we’d talk about hockey and baseball, or the most recent Viking’s loss. Now it’s prescriptions and health problems. Maybe that’s part of retirement too?
But wait! Breaking News! The waitress just brought our food! There isn’t much room left on the table. The waitress casts a quick glance at the AED as she leaves us. Jeff has a twinkle in his eye, as he methodically attacks his hash browns and sausage. Joe starts with his eggs. Between bites he smiles, unaware he has egg in his mustache. I start by trying to harpoon a sausage link. Of course, it was greasy. I didn’t do a very good job spearing it and it slides off my fork, flies off the plate, and ends up hiding somewhere under the table. The meal goes on at a furious pace for another fifteen minutes. Forks and knives moving faster than the chef at Benihana. And then......it stops. The three us just sit there for a minute. Joe still has egg in his mustache. Jeff is still smiling. Sometime during the feeding frenzy, I got butter on my glasses. It’s like the quiet calm after a severe thunderstorm.
Until Joe breaks the peaceful quiet and announces he’s having a stress test the next morning. And the discussion starts again. Radioactive test? Treadmill or drug induced? Echocardiogram as well? Good thing Joe is retired and has time for his cardiology appointments. And having breakfast with his buddies.
