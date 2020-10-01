Timothy Williams

Timothy Bertram Williams was a jack of all trades, master of none, better to have all then only one. All that had the privilege to know him will know that he was the kind of guy that would give you the shirt off his back.
Timothy Bertram Williams was born on June 28, 1951 in Minneapolis to Charles and Irene Williams (Jensen/Hanson). He passed away at his home on Sept. 19, 2020. He worked his life as a machinist, landscaping and was known in the northern parts as the twee man (tree). He was proceeded in death by his father Charles, mother Irene, step father Kenny Jensen and his sons John Timothy and Brian Timothy, his great grandsons Landon Christopher and Xavier Williams, his brother Charles Williams and Leo Jensen, and his son-in-law Jeffrey Hughley and many more family members and good friends who he is now with.
He is survived by his wife Ella Williams and his right hand woman (dog) Daisy, his son Bert (Nancy) Williams, his daughter Brenda (Ivan) Eklund and daughter Kathy (Randy) Robinson and his daughter Meagan Williams, Grandchildren Charlotte, Dustin, Michael, Nathaniel, Ashley, Brian, Alex, Cassie, Emily, Dalton, Abby, Christopher, Troy, Cody, Gabriel and Theodore and Great grand Children Nevaeh, Raeann, Addison and Jessica and many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Timothy (Tiny Tim) Williams served two tours with honor in Vietnam (69-70) in the United States Army as Spec 5 at the time of discharge. He completed College in 1977 at Pine Technical College as a Machinist, which he did for many years. He worked for the US Fish and Wildlife until the US Government ticked him off (imagine that) when he concentrated on odd jobs and landscaping such as twee sales. He was a jack of all trades and he did not stop working until the day he died. He will be missed by all.
Tim Williams lived his life around as many family and friends as he could and enjoyed renovating and any other odd jobs to keep him busy, he loved fishing as well as learning new things. He liked his beer and his friends and family coming to visit and have one with him. Tim died peacefully at his house on Saturday, Sept. 19 surrounded by his family and friends. He will be truly be missed but will watching over all of us and he will live on through all of our memories of him.
And as Tim would say “It is what it is”, so if you smoke then smoke, if you drink then drink, have one for Tim and enjoy life as it is.
We will be having a celebration of life on Friday, Oct. 2 at the Village bar and Grill in Pine City as well as Saturday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. at Bears Den in Bruno. Services will be held at Fort Snelling for immediate family.
