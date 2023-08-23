In the 1970’s Kathleen M. (Pomije) Ebnet moved into the area, briefly to Pine City, then to Sandstone and has stayed for over fifty years. The Ebnet home is now on the market and Kathleen has moved back to her home town of New Prague, Minn.
Sandstone has lost a gem of a citizen that has given all she had in time, knowledge, energy, talent, belongings and friendships to anyone that traveled through the area and the Sandstone and East Central High School hallways. She is a model of hard work and dedication to her passions.
Students that had Kathleen for AP English, writing, Spanish, Shakespeare, theater were on a path for success in their future studies. She was strict and demanding in order to get the most out of her students.
Our sons had a definite advantage when they got to college because of the training and preparation they were given in high school by Kathleen and others. The demands of medical school to turn in a paper every week was made easier by Kathleen. A three-year residency in California for the underserved non-English speaking residents, speaking Spanish all day long, Dan thanks you. Our families’ lives, as well as hundreds of other students lives, have been deeply enhanced by Kathleen’s talents.
Kathleen gave the community nearly 170 theatrical productions. In 2017, she and her husband, Richard, were honored by the Minnesota Educational Theater Association as recipients of the Dedicated Lifetime Award.
Kathleen had the unique talent of matching an actor perfectly to the part they were playing in the theater. She was also a perfectionist. I spent many, many hours sewing costumes for her productions with Helen Pomije, Kathleen’s mother, sitting next to me. Helen always called her daughter Kathleen, never Kathy.
Everything in the costume department had to be perfect. She could come up with ideas how to create what she needed without having to spend money. If a costume wasn’t big enough, she would say to make two costumes into one. We would make costumes out of old curtains or whatever she had in her well-organized fabric and notions storage room at school.
Kathleen married her high school sweetheart, Richard Ebnet, on June 19, 1971 in Belgium. Richard passed away on Feb. 21, 2023 (on my birthday).
Kathleen said he has always been “the wind beneath my wings.” In 1979, their son Michael was born. The Ebnets lost an infant son, Danny Paul, at birth. The Ebnets were also American Field Service (A.F.S.) host families for Ana from (Honduras), Yuji (Japan), Martin (Greenland), Michi (Ecuador) and Alex (Ecuador) through-out the years.
Kathleen was a crusader, promoter and very active in raising funds for the Dollars for Scholars, A.F.S. or the theater. When funds were needed for one of her projects, she would come to school morning after morning with Special K bars she had made and would sell to help pay for her cause. Several times in the last few years, former students have asked me if I could get Mrs. Ebnet’s Special K bars recipe.
Every year Dollars for Scholars would run Chris’ brat stand on opening fishing weekend in May with Kathleen in charge. She and her mom, Helen, would come with 75 to 100 pies that Helen had made for the bake sale. Kathleen would take personal days off of school in order to be at Chris’, most years she would be wearing Richard’s military jacket, because it was usually cold, rainy and windy.
The community will miss you, Kathleen, but you have touched many lives forever and your work ethic and talents will live on in all the lives you touched. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all you have done for the people in our community. (Please don’t grade me on this report)
