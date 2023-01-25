Whatever happened to the ‘common good?’
Thank you for the insightful editorial on recreational marijuana! Our young people (among others) are being sacrificed on the altar of greed and wealth. Whatever happened to “the common good?”
Martha Martinson
Pine City
Fire district discussion
The latest discussion revolving around the funding of the Pine City Fire Department vs. the establishment of a fire district has stirred up a lot of community interest. The disparity in allocating the proper financial responsibility has brought up a nuance recognized and swept under the rug by many government entities. I am talking about “net tax capacity” of a municipality or a township.
Net tax capacity (NTC), for the sake of simplicity, is the total market value of all properties within a delineated area. Public services such as police and fire protection, education, social services, etc. are all funded using NTC as the mechanism for determining financial responsibility for funding of these services.
This formula or algorithm is a progressive tax by any definition. A “Robin Hood” buried in our tax laws! There are certain public services where the (NTC) formula is not an accurate method of assigning financial funding. Fire protection is perhaps the most glaring example.
The mere logic assumes it costs more to respond to an emergency or fire to a home of greater value. It does not factor in the number of properties or distance from the fire facility. The real value of fire protection or emergency response to a home owner actually decreases as the distance and respond time increases.
We are way overdue for an equitable algorithm in assigning financial responsibility for public services. I do not believe we would currently be having the same level of discussion regarding a fire district if the cost of fire protection was based on something other than net tax capacity.
Tom Rice
Pokegama Township
Thankful for the Hilltop volunteers:
Considering all the negative press that has been presented to our community, I would like to turn that around and thank each of the volunteers who worked on the Hilltop Recreation Building.
Thank you for taking precious time out of your lives for the last three years. Thank you for sacrificing family time. Thank you for donating equipment, tools and supplies. Thank you for helping to make our community a better place to live. The vision that you have for that facility is becoming a reality and it will be a great place for many people to enjoy and use year-round.
It is truly a shame that there have been people so quick to make judgments and jump to conclusions without all the facts or finding out the other side of the story. I, for one, am very thankful to have people like each of those volunteers in our community – you make a positive difference! Thank you!
Marcie Berglund
Pine City
