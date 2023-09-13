The Dragon girls tennis team had a busy week, first hosting Pequot Lakes on Thursday, September 7, who is ranked in the top five teams in the conference. They knew coming in that it would be a battle as both teams, Dragons and Pequot Lakes, are currently ranked in the top five for Class A. Coach Kristin Unverzagt said Pequot Lakes is a new addition to the conference this season. They then hosted Chisago Lakes, Minnewaska and New London-Spicer on Saturday.
Pine City 4, Pequot Lakes 3
“We came off strong with a big win at second doubles and second singles right off the bat,” said Unverzagt. “Lexa Valvoda and Alana Linnell have amazing doubles movement and dominated in their match. Our second point was a win with Allison Unverzagt at second singles. Her patience and ability to set up the point and move the ball proved to be too much for her opponent. Lily Struss was our third point with a tight battle until the end. She had long rallies and had to drive the ball to get her opponent off balance. Our winning point came from the third doubles pair of Vivian Lahti and Kate Unverzagt. They finished the match strong and had great movement to close out the third set.”
It was a hard fought match, and the girls battled hard for every point. Coach Unverzagt reported that it was a test of mental toughness and a good opportunity to play with pressure. “We look forward to using this win to build upcoming conference matches and continue to get us ready for postseason play,” she added.
First singles Brooke Boland lost 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. Second singles Allison Unverzagt won 6-3, 6-2. Third singles Lena Roubinek lost 3-6, 6-2, 6-0. Fourth singles Lily Struss won 6-2, 6-2. In first doubles, Malia Mikyska and Brenna Youngbauer lost 6-4, 7-6 (2). Second doubles, Alana Linnell and Lexa Valvoda won 6-1, 6-1. Third singles Kate Unverzagt and Vivian Lahti won 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
Pine City wins invitational
On Saturday, September 9, the Dragons hosted Chisago Lakes, Minnewaska and New London-Spicer. Due to weather conditions, the match had to end early with the Dragons winning the invitational.
The girls came ready to play and started strong with a win over Chisago Lakes, 7-0. “The girls dictated the points and the pace of the game to play to their strengths,” said coach Unverzagt. They played Minnewaska in the second round, and again the Dragons played strong and controlled the game with good ball placement and pace, coming out with a 6-1 win.
“New London-Spicer is currently ranked fourth in Class A so this was a big match for us,” said Unverzagt. “The girls worked hard to come out strong. Our first point came from Lily Struss at fourth singles. She worked hard and stayed focused to control the game. Our second point was a tight battle at three doubles with Vivian Lahti and Kate Unverzagt. The third doubles team played well and continues to improve each time they step on the court. Our third point came from second doubles, Lexa Valvoda and Alana Linnell, as they continue to dominate with their aggressive play. The match win was solidified with a win at first singles as Brooke played smart and moved the ball well.” The final score, ended early by rain, was 4-1.
Unverzagt added that the girls are a driven group who support and push each other to continually improve. “They have fun on the court, and this shines through in their success and willingness to work hard,” she added.
The Dragons will host Pierz at home on Thursday, September 14.
