Sophomore Eli Fromm

Sophomore Eli Fromm anchoring the 4x800m Relay at the 7AA True Team Meet held in North Branch last week. The foursome of Braxton Peetz, Weston Clementson, Charlie Ausmus, and Fromm won the event in a  8:29.19, which is their best time this year and moves them into #4 in the PCHS history of the event. 

 photo by Kris Clementson

The Dragons Track and Field team participated in North Branch’s True Team meet on Tuesday, May 9. The weather was warm and the wind was mild,ideal for track and field athletes. This was a competitive meet in which teams can only have two athletes in each event. Most of the teams who attended this meet are also in the same section as PCHS. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.