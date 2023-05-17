Sophomore Eli Fromm anchoring the 4x800m Relay at the 7AA True Team Meet held in North Branch last week. The foursome of Braxton Peetz, Weston Clementson, Charlie Ausmus, and Fromm won the event in a 8:29.19, which is their best time this year and moves them into #4 in the PCHS history of the event.
The Dragons Track and Field team participated in North Branch’s True Team meet on Tuesday, May 9. The weather was warm and the wind was mild,ideal for track and field athletes. This was a competitive meet in which teams can only have two athletes in each event. Most of the teams who attended this meet are also in the same section as PCHS.
Coach Jared Clementson said, “This meet is just what we needed and will help prepare us for the upcoming GRC Championship meet where the girls are looking to extend their winning streak to 9 in a row. The boys are hoping to win their 7th in the last 8.”
Girls Highlights
The girls team placed 4th out of 11 teams. Lena Roubinek placed 2nd in the Shot Put with a toss of 34 foot 4 inches. Teresa Root took 2nd place in the High Jump with 4 foot 10 inches. The 4x200m relay of Summer Thieman, Vivian Lahti, Mallory Clepper, and Lena Roubinek placed 2nd in a time of 1:51.49. Coach Clementson said this is now the fourth fastest time in school history. The 4x400m relay team of Thieman, Arissa Rydberg, V. Lahti, and Sophie Lahti placed third in a time of 4:21.86. Eva Johnson earned a 4th place finish in both the 1600m (5:43.67 - PB) and 3200m (12:31.07). Johnson has earned the #10 spot in the 1600m and the #6 spot in the 3200m on the PCHS Top Ten list. Roubinek also placed 4th in the 100m dash with a time of 13.52. S.Lahti placed 6th in the 400m dash with a time of 64.22. The girls 4x800m relay of Allison Unverzagt, Rydberg, S.Lahti, and Emma Hermanson placed 6th with a season’s best time of 10:39.81. Rachel Brown placed 8th in the 1600m run (5:59.76) and Katey Thieman placed 8th in the Pole Vault (7 feet 6 inches) and the Triple Jump (30 feet 9 inches).
Boys Highlights
The boys team placed 8th out of 10 teams. Coach Clementson said the boys team were missing a few that would have helped with the scoring. The boys 4x800m relay team of Braxton Peetz, Weston Clementson, Charlie Ausmus, and Eli Fromm had a huge victory. They ran a time of 8:29.18 to beat the Esko boys by 13 seconds and the Denfeld boys by over 21 seconds. This is the fourth fastest time in school history! Senior Ryan Prihoda placed 3rd in the long jump with a PB jump of 20 feet 2.5 inches. Ausmus placed 5th in the 1600m with a time of 4:52.56. Peetz (2:08.86) and Weston Clementson (2:09.22) placed 5th and 6th in the 800m run. Ray Gatzke placed 6th in the 300m hurdles with a time of 45.68. Fromm placed 8th in the 1600m run (4:58.32). Senior Josh Brinker placed 8th in the 400m dash with a time of 56.14. Noah Root placed 9th in the Pole Vault (8 feet 6 inches).
The Great River Conference will be in Rush City on Tuesday, May 16. The Dragons will then attend the meet in Zimmerman on Tuesday, May 23.
