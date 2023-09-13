Yesterday my son Nikko called and asked me how to make a chicken recipe that the whole family likes. It’s a good thing he likes to cook because when he got married his wife couldn’t even slap two pieces of bread together to make a sandwich. Even instant oatmeal was out of her repertoire.
I walked Nikko through the process and added a couple of suggestions to make it easier.
The next day I called and asked how it turned out. I discovered that you can lead a horse to water but you can’t hold its head under. Nikko said the chicken could have been used to plug a hole in a dike, and the whole family had stomach issues within ten minutes of leaving the table. How on earth did he screw up so badly?
Signed, The Galloping Gourmet’s Mother
Dear G.G.s Mother,
The late President Lyndon Johnson’s wife Lady Bird told her daughters that if they could read they could cook. She was correct up to a point. Persons reading a recipe also better know a couple of things about slicing, dicing and sautéing or they’re toast, so to speak. A grandma I know learned to cook by standing on a little stool and watching her mother at the stove. She said if her attention wandered she’d be redirected by a wooden spoon to her noggin. She learned to make a really good marinara sauce but her frequent concussions left her a couple of cans short of a six-pack.
Remember that repetition is the mother of learning. Why don’t you invite Nikko over to watch you rustle up the grub then tell him to try it again at home? If he gets really good he can do a demo on YouTube.
Keep the family food traditions circulating and save the leftovers. And remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
