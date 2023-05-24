“Just call Obi,” one may hear at a local diner if someone has a problem with a tree. Obi has become somewhat of a household name among Pine Citians.
But who is Obi? Who is this guy who can even climb trees as part of his job? This local reporter wanted to know, and Obi agreed to an interview.
Obi Paredez is originally from Guatemala and owns Obi’s Outdoor Maintenance, LLC, along with his wife, Natalie (formerly Johnson) who is native to Pine City.
When Paredez was very young, his uncle taught him how to use a chainsaw. When he moved to the United States, he lived in New York and got a job where some of my family members worked at a tree company. “I was the grunt ground worker. I really wanted to be a climber and felt very confident in myself, but no one wanted to teach me officially,” he recalled.
He had an interest in learning because most of the men in his family were tree workers; it was a family business. But there had been a few accidents of family members, even including a death. “So when I showed interest in learning, my family didn’t want to teach me, in order to protect me,” he recalled.
He was adamant about learning though. He watched carefully and studied the trees and the climbers, teaching himself the skill that would eventually lead to a profession.
“One day, I was talking with a friend in New York who owned a lawn care company,” Paredez recalled. “I told him I wanted to be a climber. He said, ‘If you really want to, I have a tree at my house I need to cut.’ So he gave me the opportunity to try my hand at it. It took me a day and half, but I got it. Today that same tree would take me less than an hour. From then on, I was able to climb trees in New York.”
When Paredez and his wife moved to Pine City from Falcon Heights, his wife’s family introduced him to a local tree guy, by the name of Bernie. “I helped him on several jobs,” Paredez recalled. “He would hire me for about a year, off and on. He really gave me some good pointers and helped teach my craft even better.”
Not having the funds to start his own business, a trip to the Grand Casino in Hinckley changed things for the couple. “One evening, we were at the casino in Hinckley, and she called me over to her because she had won a jackpot of $15,000,” he recalled. “I had big plans to spend her money, and now she spends mine. With the money, I was able to purchase a lawn mower and trailer and some climbing gear. It was October of 2013 that I filed for an LLC and officially became a business.”
Two years ago, Paredez hired Bernie’s son, a crane operator. Paredez was very intrigued, and similar to how he wanted to learn to climb, he learned to use a crane to remove trees. “I have done several now and it is exhilarating,” he noted.
Obi says he loves the challenge of seeing a tree and figuring out the best way to cut it. “I also enjoy being up high in the sky. I’ve worked mostly in yard work and the tree service business, and a few odd jobs here and there, but always came back to trees,” he said. He now does tree service of all kinds, including removal, grinding, climbing, trimming, crane work, etc., along with lawn care for a small number of clients.
Paredez and his wife have two children, Marleni 9 and Oscar, 8. His extended family mostly live in Guatemala and New York. In his freetime, he says he is a bit of a foodie and really enjoys going out to nice restaurants. “I like traveling to Vegas; my wife and I go about once a year. That is where I was living when we met,” he added.
He also enjoys talking with people. Paredez said he found a group of retired men who meet at Cabina Caffe and have taken him under their wings here in Pine City. “I was there one day and knew one of the guys. They introduced me to the whole group, and I’ve been going back as often as I can to catch up. I really love these guys. Truly my passion is work though,” he said.
Obi can be reached at obisoutdoormaintenance@gmail.com or by phone at (320) 438-0053. He also has a Facebook business page.
When asked about whether his wife worries about him, he replied, “My wife used to worry about me all the time. But she has gotten used to it; of course she still worries but not to the extent she did when we were first married.”
