I’m officially acting old. I never thought I would do this. I started putting puzzles together this year during the college football bowl games. I was bored with knitting and I like hanging out with Brad watching what he likes, but it was just too much football. So, puzzles. Wow have I learned a lot while puzzling.
First, you look at the picture full of hope and excitement. Then you open the box, dumping all the pieces out on the table. Chaos! Just like life, the snapshot in my head rarely looks like the mess of life in front of me. And yet, you look for an edge piece. Flat on one side. Stability. Order. Did you know that everyone looks to the past, present or future to make sense of today’s issues? Yep, so while I’m looking for flat pieces with the same color, I’m puzzling in my mind about how confusing it is to make sense of the world while we are all looking in different places for our stability. “How did I handle this last time?” “What am I dealing with now?” “How will this affect my future?” are just some of the questions people ask to find stability in life.
When you finally find most of the edge pieces and they are put together, you get a understanding of the boundaries of the puzzle. Sometimes you need a bigger table! Also, you need more room to start laying out the pieces in color categories. You always seem to need more space than you thought. I am also learning that everyone makes room in their life’s to process in three different ways. Some think and ponder about the subject. Some sort though their feelings about the subject. And some people do something about the subject. That’s a lot of space needed in a group where the answers are coming from Thinkers, Feelers & Doers.
Finally, my favorite part of puzzling comes in. When most of the dominant-colored pieces are in place, you start to see the pieces you need that have specific needs. You know, a piece that has the ears on it and needs to be half blue and half yellow. Here is where I learn the most. I swear that a piece, or a group of pieces I’ve put together belong in a specific spot, only to learn that I have it upside down or I’m forcing the piece in the wrong place. It might have the right color, but not quite fit perfectly. If I force that piece to stay there, it messes up the whole area. The other pieces just won’t fit unless I admit I was wrong, take it out and keep looking.
Puzzling has taught me so much about relationships with family, friends and groups. I am a future minded doer girl. On top of being aggressive in nature, a lot of people don’t want to play in the sandbox of life with me. It’s hard to realize that the pieces of your life don’t quite fit into the puzzles of those you love around you. But they feel the same way too! We all want to belong, but we have to learn that how we are shaped isn’t the way everyone else is shaped. Or it wouldn’t be a very interesting puzzle picture to look at.
This all reminds me of Psalm 139. Verse 14 says this: Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex! Your workmanship is marvelous – and how well I know it. God made each one of us on purpose so wonderfully complex or in some translations, fearfully and wonderfully. God never asks us to be a puzzle piece he didn’t create us to be. The enemy might try to tell us that we are “too much” or that we are “not enough,” but it is lies, because God made us perfectly complex from his perspective. And as I live to be the hands and feet of Jesus to Pine City, I need to be careful about how I fit other people into spaces that look like the right spot to me. And, I need to not let others tell me where my place in life’s puzzle is. God is the master puzzler and by faith, we trust him with our pieces of life and the pieces of those around us.
I’ve learned a lot puzzling. I hope I never stop learning how wonderfully complex we are all together. So, where ever you are in your journey this week, give yourself and others the grace to celebrate being wonderfully complex. Jesus loves all and simply wants us to love him back. Remember, Jesus loves you and so do I.
Julie Samuelson is a pastor of Hands for Pine City Outreach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.