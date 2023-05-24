After 20 plus years of being uninhabited, Tuxedo Point, located on the west shore of Pokegama Lake, now has permanent residents. But with this new residency, has also come concerns by the new owners.
Nate and Nicole (Niki) Olson purchased the property in June of 2020 on Linden Tree Road in Grasston. In May of 2022 they moved to the property full-time from Zimmerman, Minn. They were looking forward to living on the property with space for their kids, pets and extended family to enjoy the outdoors, beach and lake.
Since the property hasn’t been recently inhabited, it has become a “hangout” of sorts for boaters to pull their boats or jet skis onto the shore and swim or walk along the point, especially on summer holidays.
The first summer they owned this property, they hosted their daughter’s birthday party on the point. “It was a very hot day so the point was very busy. We asked people to move from the beach area towards the tip of the point so that the kids, family and friends could have room to swim,” recalled Niki Olson. “Most people were respectful, but we had a group of adults (in their 50’s or 60’s age range) on a pontoon arguing with us, telling us that we need to post signs with our name and address on the signs. They refused to move their boat over telling us that we don’t own the water and they can anchor wherever they want.”
After that weekend, the family made a swim line out of rope and swim noodles to block off a swimming area for themselves. They were told by many that they couldn’t do that. “My purpose for doing this is to try to create a safe space for my child to swim,” she said. “It’s scary when you have many boaters coming to hangout at the point who are drinking and then operating a boat pulling in and out of our beach area.” She added that the following summer, they had multiple people tell them that they don’t own the property and wanted to see paperwork saying they were the true owners.
Other times, they experienced people using their lily pad and floating raft. During one exchange after asking a group to leave who were fighting near the beach, the party turned on them. “They began yelling at us telling us that we don’t own the property, etc.,” she recalled. “And at one point the one friend attempted to get out of the boat as though she wanted to continue a fight about it.”
Last summer, Olson recalled people having their dogs on the beach much of the time that were off their leashes and would charge their dogs. Last week, Olson said her daughter and friend went down to the beach. “The kids informed them that this is private property. Curse words used from the teens and young adults in response to the kids,” she said. Sunday Olson walked down to the beach with her dogs and she noted there was a group of young people on a pontoon with half of them hanging out on their beach, using their chairs, drinking beer and playing bags.
The Olsons say they understand that many families and people who have been on the lake enjoy this spot, but it has come to the point where they have to post signs and try to close it off – in hopes that the boaters respect their wishes.
“Pulling up to our beach is no different than pulling up to someone’s beach that has their cabin right in front of it,” noted Olson. “It’s still private property even though our lake home isn’t right in front of the beach. I want to have the freedom to take my dogs down to the beach unleashed knowing I won’t have issues with other dogs. And I want my daughter to be able to safely be on that part of our property without showing up to strangers down there hanging out.”
