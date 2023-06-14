The drowning of a two-year-old Pine City boy, Waylon Schulz, occurred after an accident on June 1 in Pine City.
Waylon was immediately airlifted to Children’s Hospital after the drowning accident, according to a Gofundme page set up for the family. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner confirmed that Waylon died June 7 following the drowning.
According to the case report by the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Waylon’s cause of drowning was a backyard pool. When Waylon was located in the pool after going missing, resuscitation efforts were made by the child’s father. When officers arrived on the scene, life-saving efforts were administered. Life-saving efforts continued as the ambulance crew arrived. The child was taken by air ambulance to North Memorial Hospital with a heart rhythm.
The Gofundme account said that Waylon, the youngest child of Jake and Megan Schultz, had been under care of doctors with numerous tests and treatments performed since the accident, but the child passed away on June 7 at Children’s Hospital.
A statement on the Gofundme page was edited to say: “Wednesday June 7, 2023 our brave Waylon got his wings. His injuries sustained from the accident were far too severe. Our hearts break for his parents and siblings during this time of grief. We are so grateful for any donations or prayers. Support is needed now more than ever as Waylon’s family say goodbye to their kind-hearted, adventurous, spirited little boy.”
Sheriff Jeff Nelson said of the accident, “Although the result was not what we wanted, the actions of the deputies, ambulance and family were able to make transportation a viable outcome. Without immediate intervention that would not have happened. As a result of these actions, the family was able to rally around the victim and hopefully have some closure. The deputies on the scene were encouraged and eagerly awaited updates from the hospital. Unfortunately, the condition was not survivable. Words cannot express the impact the loss of a young life can have on a family; our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends that are still processing this. Please know that the deputies and investigators that responded and the dispatchers that took the call feel the loss as well.”
