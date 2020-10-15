Uncle Svend: An American soldier

My Uncle Svend, the son of immigrant parents, joined the United States Army at the age of 17 in 1941, too young to join without his father’s permission. The world was at war. He became a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne, a member of the Screaming Eagles. He wanted to win the war for his family and the people in his rural Minnesota town.
On May 24, 1945, after censorship had been lifted, he wrote a long letter home. I have read his letter many times and find the writing to be of a brave, honest, and humble young man. Below are fragments of what he and his fellow soldiers experienced on D-Day.
“On June 6th (1944), we were all anxious to go. We were afraid and worried of course, but most everyone was happy to be going. We talked and joked and wished one another the best of luck. We thought it was going to be easy but we later on learned different.
“I will never forget that ride over the (English) channel that night. The planes got into formation and the lights were all turned off. We just sat there, no one saying anything. Guess most of us were praying. It looked very peaceful. We could see the channel. It was a moonlight night and there were hundreds of boats lying in the water just waiting.
“Then it happened, just all hell broke loose at once. The Germans were waiting for us. Flak hit our planes. It was like a thousand tons of dynamite going off. A lot of our planes just burst into flames and went down.
“That is when we got ready to jump. The plane I was in got hit many times. When we stood to hook up before jumping, a big flak shell came through the plane and exploded. That is when we hit the silk (jumped). All the way to the ground we were shot at. A lot of fellows were killed before ever hitting the ground.
“I hit the ground awful hard that night. Almost knocked me out. When I hit the ground I could not move. I was being shot at with a machine gun not far from where I landed. I had to stay flat on my back for over half an hour, until I could finally cut my chute away with my knife.
“I had lit all alone in a little open field and crawled on my belly to a hedge row where I waited to see if any of the others boys had landed nearby. Later I knew they were scattered all around and most of the fellows in my plane had been killed. It is there I learned that war was hell.”
Svend went on to describe how he and his fellow soldiers survived D-Day and what happened to them as they fought their way across Europe, ending at Hitler’s hideout in Germany.
In closing he wrote, “I don’t want to write another letter like this one, but hope it will interest you and give an idea of what I have done the past years. So bye now. I’ll write again soon. Be seeing you all. Love, Svend.”
He did come home to his family. He died in 1997 and is buried at the National Memorial Cemetery near Phoenix, Arizona. He never became rich or famous, but to me he will always be a winner, a hero, a soldier who knew he might die so that others might live.
Written to honor my Uncle and the soldiers he knew: Barbara Christensen 10/11/20
Barbara Christensen grew up in the Pine City area and is an active member of the Pine County Historical Society and the Pine Writers group.
