New data shows that Pine County unemployment jumped significantly in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic then fell to more normal levels – though measurably higher than it has been in the month of October for the past few years. And state forecasters are predicting slow economic growth in the months ahead.
Unemployment in Pine County stood at 4.2% in October 2020, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). With a labor force of 14,619, this means 14,001 employed and 618 unemployed.
Pine County unemployment shot up this spring, rising from 12.1% in April to 6.9% in March. It has been coming down since that time, falling to 11.9% in May, 9.2% in June, 7.7% in July, 7.5% in August and 5.8% in September before hitting 4.2% in October.
This is not an abnormal unemployment rate for this time of year. One year ago, in October 2019, the jobless rate in Pine County stood at 3.5%. It was 3.1% in October 2018, 3.4% in October 2017, and 4.4% in October 2016.
Unemployment was higher in Pine County than in the state but lower than the nation as a whole in October. DEED reported that Minnesota’s unemployment rate was 3.9% in October while the United States unemployment rate was 6.6%.
The highest-ever recorded Pine County unemployment rate was 16.4% in February 1991. The lowest Pine County unemployment rate on record was 2.6% in September 2018.
DEED data shows that unemployment in Pine County traditionally rises in winter and early spring, then heads back downwards. Although, 2020 has proven to be anything but a traditional year, the unemployment rate continues to reflect this pattern.
Slow growth forecasted
DEED Labor market analysts have said that slowing employment growth is likely over the coming months. They project that the recovery of all jobs lost during the pandemic will take place in late 2022 or early 2023.
The DEED forecasters predict that some sectors will rebound more quickly than others, and also stated that the speed of the jobs recovery will depend on the trajectory of the virus as well as the size and the timing of any future federal stimulus.
For more information, visit mn.gov/deed/data/
