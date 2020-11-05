To the Editor:
I would like to comment on Phyllis Schlagel’s letter in the Oct. 22 edition of the Pioneer. She stated that President Trump “has taken care of veterans, after many decades, finally passed VA Accountability and VA Choice.”
President Barack Obama, not President Trump, signed the Veterans’ Access to Care through Choice, Accountability, and Transparency Act of 2014, a bill (Public Law 113-146) providing the Department of VA the resources to improve access and quality of care for veterans. If vets couldn’t get an appointment within 30 days, they could get care outside the VA. That law provided specific funding, with a limit, and would expire in three years. I don’t know if the three year term limit and money limit was because they wanted to see the effectiveness of the program, or they couldn’t get more through the Republican Senate, or because we were coming out of the recession. Then in 2017, Congress passed a bill and President Trump signed the bill to remove the three year limit, but, didn’t provide specific funding. Therefore, today a vet can get care outside the VA, but the funding comes from the current VA Budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.