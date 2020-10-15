To the Editor:
Year 2020 has been full of many things that none of us expected including the Coronavirus. The Coronavirus had brought my family closer in many ways and I hope it has done the same with yours.
God had his Coronavirus in his plans since the beginning of time and he didn’t create it to make us live in fear, but maybe He did it so that families would grow closer together.
