The Pine City High School varsity volleyball team played just one game this week, hosting Isle on Tuesday, a game which ended in a 3-0 victory for the Dragons.
Coach Tami Nelson noted that the game against Isle was supposed to be played on Nov. 24, but Onamia was unable to play this week so this game was moved up in hopes of playing Onamia later in the season.
Nelson said that leading the team in serving were Ellie Hasz with 10 ace serves and Kensi Tayerle with three aces. Leading the team offensively were Kloey Lind with 10 kills and Ellie Hasz with six kills. Meredith Kolling and Mariah Rivard each had five kills, Miriam Fromm had four kills and Karly Jusczak had three kills. Katelyn Lorsung had 14 set assists and Chloe Gerner had 11.
Leading the team defensively were Mariah Rivard with nine digs, Ellie Hasz and Miriam Fromm with eight digs each, Meredith Kolling with seven digs, and Kensi Tayerle with six digs.
Nelson said that this week the Dragons were scheduled to play East Central, but because they are unable to play the team has moved their Ogilvie games up.
“We will host Ogilvie on Monday and travel to Ogilvie on Thursday,” Nelson said. “This is definitely a year like no other, we are doing everything we can to get to play all conference teams and are thankful for every game we get.”
