The Dragon Girls Volleyball team split last week with a win over Braham and a loss to Rush City. They played Rush City on Tuesday, October 11, at Rush, and it was a packed gym. It was a battle, but the Dragons couldn’t quite pull off the win against their rival as they lost 0-3. The first set score was 18-25, second was 17-25, and the third was 20-25.
Stats
For aces: Abby Aagaard (10) and Arissa Rydberg (1). For kills: Aagaard (9), Karly Jusczak (6), Kloey Lind (6), Sage Staber (3), Sky Arends (1), and Emma Hermanson (1). For blocks: Lind (2), Jusczak (1), Aagaard (1), Hermanson (1). For assists: Rydberg (19), Staber (1), Aagaard (1), and Lind (1). For digs: Rydberg (11), Staber (8), Aagaard (6), Mady Bombard (6), Hannah Bombard (3), Lind (3), Smetana (2), Jusczak (2), Robin Odegard (2), Summer Thieman (2), Morgan Macho (1), Arends (1), and Maggie (1).
The Dragons then head over to Braham on Thursday, October 13. This game was a much more favorable outcome and they came away with the win 3-2. After losing the first two sets, the Dragons found their rhythm and took back the last three. First set score was 21-25, second was 27-29, third was 25-14, fourth was 25-17, and fifth was 15-11.
Stats
For aces: Smetana (10), Lind (2), Staber (2), Jusczak (1), M.Bombard (1), and Aagard (1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.