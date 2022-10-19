Abby Aagard

Abby Aagard with the Spike

 Photo by Four Seasons Photography

The Dragon Girls Volleyball team split last week with a win over Braham and a loss to Rush City.  They played Rush City on Tuesday, October 11, at Rush, and it was a packed gym. It was a battle, but the Dragons couldn’t quite pull off the win against their rival as they lost 0-3. The first set score was 18-25, second was 17-25, and the third was 20-25.

