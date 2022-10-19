EARLY VOTING ISnow underway in Minnesota and the in-person Election Day is November 8, 2022. Minnesotans have a good record of election turnout and credibility at the polls. The key is for voters to be informed. Our news staffs have been working hard to provide you voter guides with the candidate’s views on a number of key issues. Please take advantage of these guides and review them before going to the polls or voting early.
Everyone has their own priorities, but here are my issues of concern for Minnesota that need to be addressed:
• Violent crime needs to be reduced. It is increasing in many areas of the state, especially in Minneapolis.
• Solving the shortage of workers.
• Reduce the state financial surplus without rebates. Cutting state income tax rates is preferred.
• Abortion, now basically a state issue.
• Medical, hospital and prescription costs are too high.
• We need more affordable housing throughout the state.
• Food affordability or money for low-income families.
• We need more transparency in curriculum in our public schools.
• The rising cost of higher education. We need to redevelop vocational education.
• More competent auditing of state government programs.
ON THE NATIONAL level:
• Inflation must be brought under control. High inflation raises the cost for food, fuel and electricity.
• The increasing global dangers of the war in Ukraine and China’s threat to Taiwan.
• Lack of compromise and civility in Congress. They have forgotten who elected them.
• Excessive spending and increasing the national debt.
• Reduce trend toward more government control.
• Increase the percentage of people in the labor force, which has been declining over the past 20 years. Capable jobless people need to get off their butt and get a job to share in the cost of government.
• Illegal immigration is out of control. Congress needs to pass a coherent immigration policy. We need better immigration processing, education, and safety.
• Our infrastructure is deteriorating. We need to fix our highways, bridges and the electric grid.
• We need to rebuild our middle class.
• Our two major political parties are too polarized and dominated by the extreme wings of their parties. We need more independent voters.
OUR FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, especially the Internal Revenue Service, is behind in reviewing tax returns and answering taxpayer questions.
The government also knows there are leaks in the system. They are going to make a renewed emphasis on auditing and recovering taxes that are due. They see an opportunity here, and they may be right, to gain needed revenue for all the new programs that have recently been approved.
High income earners and corporations are regularly audited. This time it appears that middle class and lower will be the focus. If you don’t think growing inflation is hitting your budget, think about what the extra costs will be connected with audits.
YOU MIGHT BE surprised on your next air travel when boarding passes might not be required for airport security. The TSA staff is now using credential authentication technology to scan drivers’ licenses or other government identification. Maybe that will save time and reduce the lines at check in.
Gene Johnson is the Publisher Emeritus for Northstar Media.
