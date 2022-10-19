Gene Johnson

EARLY VOTING IS now underway in Minnesota and the in-person Election Day is November 8, 2022. Minnesotans have a good record of election turnout and credibility at the polls. The key is for voters to be informed. Our news staffs have been working hard to provide you voter guides with the candidate’s views on a number of key issues. Please take advantage of these guides and review them before going to the polls or voting early.

