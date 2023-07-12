I hadn’t heard from my friend Tina in a while so I made a little coffee cake and brought it over to her house. When I got there, I was very concerned because the house was locked up tighter than a drum. The shades were down and the curtains were closed. Thank goodness I knocked on the door. Tina explained that her little dog, Frikadeller, was terrified of loud noises and the neighbors were lighting fire crackers in the street! She had Frikie all wrapped up in a blanket and tucked inside her bowling bag and the poor little guy was shaking like a leaf. I suggested to Tina that she call the vet and get some tranquilizers for Frikadeller. We put a dent in the coffee cake and had a sip of Gammeldansk. Then I had words with those hooligans down the street. What I want to know is why people are using fireworks days before the Fourth of July?
Signed, As American as Apple Pie on Fish Lake
Dear As American,
I consider myself very patriotic and if you believe my children you would be convinced I organized the dumping of the tea in Boston Harbor and accompanied Paul Revere on his midnight ride. Then I helped Betsy Ross sew the first American flag. Of course, I didn’t do any of those things but don’t ever attempt to burn an American flag in front of me because you’ll be picking up your teeth in Peoria.
Most towns have rules about disturbing the peace but some goofballs ignore them. I’d be tempted to play a bagpipe on their front lawn at 5 a.m. on July 5. It’s best to just make a complaint to the police and let them handle the matter.
Keep me posted on Tina and her pup. Remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
