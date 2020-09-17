To the Editor:
What in the hot buttered rum is going on? Us tax payers are getting short changed by the DNR and our county and other counties. The Snake River Watershed Plan is just another ruse. They do not want to fix the existing issues.
Now we get to a hairy issue – Pokegama Creek’s entry into this issue. Where should its dam or dams be placed? Let’s give the U of M department a crack at that. We are paying for that institution, let them earn their keep. Maybe we should let the US Army Corps of Engineer take over this issue. They have the Mississippi River Basin. They know what they are doing. Can we say the same for MN DNR?
